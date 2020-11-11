TODAY: Turning cloudy, but still warm and rather humid with rain developing
in the afternoon. High: 69
TONIGHT: Mild with rain at times, some of which could be heavy this evening. Low: 54
THURSDAY: Cooler with some leftover showers in the morning; clouds breaking
for a little sun late, especially north and west. High: 58 Low: 40
All good things must come to an end eventually, and it’s no doubt that record warmth and abundant sunshine in early November for four straight days is certainly viewed as a good thing by many. But that end is fast approaching, as a cold front delivers a round of steadier rain later today into early Thursday, which will then promptly be followed by a return to reality temperature-wise later this week and through the weekend.
While the warmth will linger an additional day today, the dry weather will not, as periods of rain develop this afternoon, are steadiest through the evening and overnight hours, and slowly taper off from west to east on Thursday. Expect a solid and, for most of us, a needed soaking, with 1 to as much as 2 inches of rain before the seasonably cool and drier air arrives by the start of the weekend. After highs spent the past four days soaring through the 70s, it’s back into the low to mid 50s to wrap up the week.
DETAILED FORECAST
TODAY
While Wednesday still looks fairly warm compared to average with highs expected to be in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees, it won’t be nearly as nice as what we’ve been spoiled with since the weekend. Several areas will see a bit of fog this morning; otherwise, skies will turn cloudy as the day unfolds and eventually some rain will overspread the area from west to east during the afternoon.
So the morning will start dry while the afternoon and evening turns increasingly wet. New Jersey will hold onto the dry weather the longest, but everyone should be wet by the evening with some of the rain heavy at times.
TONIGHT
Rain will be heavy at times during the evening, but that rain should actually taper back to more in the way of showers for a while as we progress through the overnight. A period of steadier rain may actually move back in towards the pre-dawn hours of Thursday, especially closer to the Interstate 95 corridor.
As a rule, expect 1 to 2 inches of storm total rainfall for most of the area, with the lowest amounts from the Poconos on north and the highest amounts along and southeast of the Interstate 95 corridor towards the shore. Overnight lows will be quite mild only dropping into the mid 50s.
THURSDAY
The slow moving cold front responsible for our wet weather will inch off the coast during the day on Thursday, leading to slow improvements in our weather as the day progresses. The steadiest rain on Thursday will be found south and east of the Lehigh Valley, especially towards the Delaware Valley and the coast, especially the first half of the day.
Expect cloudy skies and some rain or rain showers to start the day, with the rain tapering off from west to east in the morning and some breaks in the clouds also appearing first in the west and last in the east later in the day.
It’s a cooler day overall as northerly winds usher in more seasonable air behind our front, with highs back closer to average and in the mid to upper 50s.
FRIDAY
Our cold front will be lingering just offshore for Friday while the remnants of Tropical Storm Eta will be slowly riding northward along the boundary. These remnants are expected to turn our skies rather cloudy again for a while Friday, and a few showers are not even out of the question, mainly from the morning through early afternoon.
By late afternoon, the remnants of Eta and our cold front should be moving further away to the north and east and this will allow an area of high pressure to our west to finally start to take control. Drier air will build in scouring out our clouds, and we’ll see some decent breaks of sun just before the day is done.
Highs Friday should top out in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.
THIS WEEKEND
The nice weather returns as high pressure builds overhead to start the weekend, but the warm weather does not. Expect a mostly sunny day on Saturday, but cooler and back to reality highs in the low to mid 50s.
Some more clouds will increase for Sunday as a weak disturbance tracks in and this may spark a shower or two during the afternoon. Much of the day still looks dry however as highs stay seasonable in the mid 50s.
TRACK THE WEATHER: