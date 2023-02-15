Early morning clouds gave way to abundant sunshine as promised, and Wednesday's temperatures didn't disappoint as highs soared well into the 60s for most. It's probably our temperature apex for the week, but we'll sneak in yet another warm February day on Thursday. Granted, we'll have clouds thicken during the day and after a dry start, the afternoon turns wet with some rain developing, but not before temperatures likely reach into the 60s once again. A few more rounds of rain are expected overnight Thursday and wrap up early Friday morning, then a cold front will sweep the wet weather away. However, it sweeps the 60-degree warmth away as well, as some windy, briefly cooler, and drier weather arrives for Friday afternoon through the start of the holiday weekend on Saturday. 40-something-degree sunshine Saturday will give way to another quick warming trend as 50s return for Sunday and Presidents' Day Monday. While clouds increase a bit later in the week, it looks mainly dry through late Monday or Monday night, which would be our next chance for a little wet weather. As has been the case practically all winter, cold and snow remain absent from our forecast through early next week.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
After a warm and sunny afternoon, expect skies to start clear and end up partly cloudy overnight. It will remain quite mild with lows in the low to mid 40s, which is actually where we should be on a typical February day, not night. Those gusty south to southwest winds we saw during the day will diminish a bit overnight, but a southwest wind around 5-10mph will help to keep temperatures on the mild side throughout the night.
THURSDAY
While there may be a little sun early to mid morning on Thursday, skies will trend cloudy ahead of our approaching cold front, and there will likely be a period of rain developing during the day, especially by early to mid-afternoon. There could be a lull in the evening, then another round or two of rain or rain showers arrives overnight into early Friday morning. It will be warm despite the clouds and showers, with highs again near 60 degrees by afternoon, and there's a chance the warmest part of Thursday may be overnight, as low to mid 60s surge up in our direction just ahead of our approaching cold front. Rainfall amounts shouldn't be excessive, but you will indeed get wet, with a quarter to a half inch the current expectation from midday Thursday to Friday morning.
FRIDAY
Our cold front should slide through sometime early Friday morning, so you'll wake up to clouds and some lingering showers, especially the farther east you travel. But the front should sweep any rain away early in the day, and we'll be dry for the bulk of Friday. However, it will turn windier and cooler with early morning temps still mild in the mid 50s, before gusty northwest winds send temps slowly and steadily falling back into the 40s through the day. Northwest winds around 15-25mph may gust to 35-40 mph as the cooler air arrives, with the clouds hanging around of a good portion of the day with some late day and especially some overnight clearing.
PRESIDENTS' DAY WEEKEND
Presidents Day weekend looks mostly dry, especially Saturday and Sunday, although some rain could be on our doorstep by Monday evening and more likely Monday night. The weekend starts cool, or at least as cool as we can muster in this pattern, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 40s. Sunday is a partly sunny and already milder day, as we're back around or just above the 50-degree mark, then skies trend mostly cloudy for Presidents' Day. However, Monday may be as mild as the mid 50s ahead of any clouds or showers that arrive overnight. There are signs of somewhat cooler or colder weather for later next week, but given this winter's mild pattern, let's wait and see if it's real or another tease and red herring.
TRACK THE WEATHER: