All good things must come to an end eventually, and it’s no doubt that record warmth and abundant sunshine in early November for four straight days is certainly viewed as a good thing by many. But that end is fast approaching, as a cold front delivers a round of steadier rain later Wednesday into early Thursday, which will then promptly be followed by a return to reality temperature-wise later this week and through the weekend. While the warmth will linger an additional day into Wednesday, the dry weather will not, as periods of rain develop Wednesday afternoon, are steadiest through the evening and overnight hours, and slowly taper off from west to east on Thursday. Expect a solid and for most of us a needed soaking, with 1 to as much as 2 inches of rain before the seasonably cool and drier air arrives for Friday and Saturday. After highs spent the past four days soaring through the 70s, it’s back into the low to mid 50s to wrap up the week.
TONIGHT
After a final day of sunshine –and- record warmth, expect skies to trend partly to mostly cloudy overnight, with the clouds actually keeping temperatures up compared to previous nights. Lows for most tonight will stay in the mid 50s, which is on par with our typical daytime high temperatures for early November. While we’ll hold off the steadier rain until later Wednesday, some areas of fog and drizzle may develop the second half of the night.
WEDNESDAY
While Wednesday still looks fairly warm compared to average with highs expected to be in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees, it won’t be nearly as nice as what we’ve been spoiled with since the weekend. Expect abundant clouds and eventually some rain to overspread the area from west to east during the day. So the morning may start dry, or at least free of any steadier rain, while the afternoon and evening turns increasingly wet. New Jersey will hold onto the dry weather the longest, but everyone should be wet by the evening and overnight hours with some of the rain heavy at times. As a rule, expect 1 to 2 inches of rain for most of the area, with the lowest amounts from the Poconos on north and the highest amounts along and southeast of the Interstate 95 corridor towards the shore.
THURSDAY
The slow moving cold front responsible for our wet weather will inch off the coast during the day on Thursday, leading to slow improvements in our weather as the day progresses. The steadiest rain on Thursday will be found south and east of the Lehigh Valley, especially towards the Delaware Valley and the coast, especially the first half of the day. Expect cloudy skies and some rain or rain showers to start the day, with the rain tapering off from west to east and some breaks in the clouds also appearing first in the west and last in the east later in the day. It’s a cooler day overall as northerly winds usher in more seasonable air behind our front, with highs back closer to average and in the mid to upper 50s.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
The nice weather returns as high pressure builds in to wrap up the week, but the warm weather does not. Expect partly sunny skies on Friday and a mostly sunny day on Saturday, but cooler and back to reality highs in the low to mid 50s both days. Clouds and rain chances will both increase by the end of the weekend on Sunday.