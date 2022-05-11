It was a beautiful start to the week! Temperatures will remain on the warm side but more clouds will and some showers will be featured to close the week. Enjoy more days in the 70s but as mentioned before - clouds and rain chances increase perhaps as early as Friday. Over the upcoming weekend, a cold front will approach from the west and a pesky low stuck off the southeast coast of the United States (yes, the same one that gave us our recent rainstorm) meanders back closer to the coast, but in a much-weakened form.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
After another pleasant day, skies will trend partly to mostly cloudy overnight. Temperatures remain mild overnight, too, holding steady in the 50s.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
Clouds may increase a bit each day, so expect partly sunny skies for Thursday and then mostly cloudy for Friday, but with still seasonably mild highs in the mid 70s. There could be a few showers or some drizzle by Friday, especially the farther south and east and closer to the coast you travel. However, no steady rain is likely before the end of the work week. Humidity will actually begin to increase later this week, becoming noticeable for perhaps the first time this spring.
THIS WEEKEND
Unfortunately, the weekend looks like the most unsettled part of the forecast, but not nearly as wet, windy, and chilly as last weekend was. Expect mostly cloudy skies both Saturday and Sunday, with a few showers on Saturday and a few showers or a thunderstorm Sunday into Monday. Right now, neither day looks to be a washout, despite the increasing rain chances. And despite the clouds and some raindrop possibilities, highs will still remain seasonably mild and in the low to mid 70s all weekend long.
