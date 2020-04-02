For the first time since late last week, we enjoyed a day with more sunshine than clouds, with partly to mostly sunny skies the rule throughout the day on Thursday. Granted, the sunshine came with a blustery north to northwest wind that gusted as high as 40 miles-per-hour at times due to a strong ocean storm that's hanging out off the New England coast. Our offshore storm lingers for one more day, and actually will rotate some clouds and even a few showers back down the coast in our direction later tonight into Friday. But as our pesky low finally departs by the weekend, the winds diminish and the first weekend of April should be mostly dry as a result. While we're not expecting today's mostly sunny skies to carry over into the weekend, there should be at least some sun each day, with the only chance of a shower or two later Sunday. Temperatures should gradually warm as well, with highs inching back above 60 degrees later in the weekend into early next week.
TONIGHT
Skies start out mostly clear, but clouds will gradually back down from New York and New England in our direction overnight. So expect skies to become mostly cloudy from northeast to southwest, the opposite of the way things normally move. A shower or two may come along with the clouds later tonight, although any showers should be scattered and light. Expect some brisk north to northwest winds to continue overnight, still gusting to around 30 miles-per-hour. as our ocean storm lurks to our east. Lows will be in the low 40s, but of course it will feel colder when those still blustery winds are factored in
FRIDAY
As our ocean storm remains stuck in traffic offshore, a piece of energy will rotate counter-clockwise around it early Friday. So the mostly cloudy skies we grew so accustomed to earlier this week return for an encore on Friday, along with a passing shower or two in spots. Most of the day will be dry, but given the clouds, scattered raindrops, and still brisk winds (this time from the north-northeast) gusting to 30 miles-per-hour, expect a rather gray and windy day with a cool feel as a result. A shower or two could linger into the evening, with the clouds lingering throughout the night although winds will gradually diminish as high pressure builds in.
SATURDAY
High pressure noses down and builds in from eastern Canada over the weekend, allowing for lighter winds and at least some sunshine each day. On Saturday, we'll have a light onshore breeze to start the day, which will likely cause some low clouds to linger for at least some or worst case scenario most of the day. While some sunshine will try to break through, expect more clouds than sun with seasonable highs in the mid to upper 50s.
SUNDAY
High pressure will still be in control at the start of the day on Sunday, although a weak cold front to our west will inch in our direction. That front will have little moisture to begin with, and that moisture will likely dry up even more as it slides east in our direction. The result will be a day that starts with sunshine and ends with some increase in clouds, but likely stays mainly dry with just the slight chance of a spotty shower late in the day. That chance continues to diminish each day, so most of us are likely to sneak in a dry weekend. Highs may inch above 60 degrees on Sunday with enough sunshine, plus no more onshore wind helps in that endeavor.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
Our weak, tough to even discern front will hang out to our west through Monday, allowing high pressure to give us a partly sunny and milder day with highs climbing well into the 60s as a result to start the week. Then our front will act a little more like a boundary Tuesday and Wednesday as it settles to our south, allowing for a gradual decrease in temperatures and the chance of a few showers each day as disturbances ripple along it. The gradual cool down in temperatures continues later next week as a stronger cold front sweeps through.