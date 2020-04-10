Weather Alert

NJZ001-007>010-PAZ060>062-101-103-105-102300- /O.NEW.KPHI.FZ.A.0001.200411T0400Z-200411T1300Z/ /O.CON.KPHI.WI.Y.0008.200410T1100Z-200410T2300Z/ Sussex-Warren-Morris-Hunterdon-Somerset-Berks-Lehigh-Northampton- Western Chester-Western Montgomery-Upper Bucks- Including the cities of Newton, Washington, Morristown, Flemington, Somerville, Reading, Allentown, Bethlehem, Easton, Honey Brook, Oxford, Collegeville, Pottstown, Chalfont, and Perkasie 333 AM EDT Fri Apr 10 2020 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING... ...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, west winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. For the Freeze Watch, temperatures dropping to the upper 20s possible. * WHERE...Berks County, the Lehigh Valley, the far western suburbs of Philadelphia, and northern New Jersey. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, from 7 AM this morning to 7 PM EDT this evening. For the Freeze Watch, from late tonight through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down, and a few power outages may result. Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. && $$