Thunderstorm chances will be more limited today and Friday, but won't go away entirely to wrap up the week. It's the dog days of summer, and the sticky and stormy pattern will doggedly persist for the foreseeable future.
While we're not breaking records and not everyone will see a heat wave (3 or more days in a row above 90 degrees), the very warm temperatures are relentless all week, as are the tropical humidity levels. Combine the two, and the heat index will climb into the 90s to near 100 through Friday.
You might see a thunderstorm to cool you down, but there's no substantial relief from this pattern in sight. But it's mid-July, and that's to be expected.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
Thunderstorm chances will become more limited for the second half of the week, but don't entirely go away.
The classic summery pattern continues with partly sunny skies and highs inching up into the lower 90s, thanks to less thunderstorms popping up.
While there are less of them compared to early in the week, don't be surprised to see one or two storms pop up either afternoon.
The nights will continue to be warm and sticky with muggy overnight lows not far from 70 degrees.
THIS WEEKEND
A front will begin to approach the area so although we most likely won't see 90s, temperatures will still be seasonably warm in the middle 80s with high humidity. The heat index will likely remain above 90 degrees thanks to those stubborn summer muggy conditions.
So expect a warm and sticky Saturday and Sunday, but with more clouds than sun as shower and thunderstorm chances go back up. Again, we'll be watching for localized flooding and some gusty winds in some storms and will fine tune the closer we get to the weekend.