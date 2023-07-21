An impressive line of showers and gusty thunderstorms continue to move east of the area, but with the cold front still back to the west we can still see another heavy shower or thunderstorm through the afternoon. The biggest threat will be heavy rain and a damaging wind gust as some of those move through. It will be fairly humid today as highs hold in the lower 80s in many locations. As the front makes progress to our east tonight, that will set us up for a nice and comfortable weekend. There may be hazy, smoky skies around on Sunday due to the Canadian wildfire smoke. Highs for both days will top out the middle 80s. The humidity returns for most of next week with highs building into the upper 80s as the week progresses. Outside of a few thunderstorms later Monday and Tuesday, next week looks drier and less stormy than recent ones.
DETAILED FORECAST
FRIDAY
With the front still to our west, we need to allow for another shower or thunderstorm in spots during the day. Any shower or thunderstorm can produce and downpour and contain a damaging wind gust, although that will not be for most locations. Look for some hazy sun at times today as well with humid conditions and highs in the lower 80s this afternoon. Humidity levels will begin to steadily drop Friday night as skies clear and more comfortable air arrives.
THIS WEEKEND
We haven't had many nice weekends this summer, so this upcoming weekend may easily qualify as one of the nicest! Look for mostly sunny skies on Saturday and Sunday, with lower humidity and more comfortably warm highs around 80-85 degrees each weekend afternoon. Wind will be light and it will be dry and pleasant and great for any outdoor events the entire weekend, including the big NASCAR race in the Poconos on Sunday. We certainly deserve it!
EARLY NEXT WEEK
We can only keep the humidity away for so long in the middle of the summer, and sure enough, it will return next week, as will the chance of a few t-storms. However, it doesn't look as stormy as the last few weeks have been. Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine Monday through Wednesday with higher humidity, though highs remaining seasonably warm and not that hot and mostly in the mid 80s. Thunderstorm chances will likely be at their highest later Monday and Tuesday.
LATER NEXT WEEK
We look hazy, increasingly warm to borderline hot, and continued humid later next week, with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. As of right now, it looks mostly dry to wrap up the week as well.
