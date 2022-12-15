 Skip to main content

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EST THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow and sleet
accumulations of one to two inches and ice accumulations of up
to one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Berks, Lehigh and Northampton.

* WHEN...Until 5 PM EST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing
rain will continue this morning. Temperatures will warm above
freezing during the afternoon resulting in a change to plain
rain.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Local Forecast Discussion

Wintry mix of rain, ice and snow arrives before changing to rain for most this afternoon

SHORT TERM FORECAST

TODAY: 

Wintry mix changing to rain (except in the Poconos where it will mainly snow and sleet). High: 37

TONIGHT: 

Breezy with rain, mixing with snow and sleet north. Low: 35

TOMORROW: 

Rain ending by early afternoon (snow and sleet north). High: 40 Low: 27

 

 

 
FORECAST SUMMARY

Today's much advertised storm won't be a major snowmaker for most of our area, but will instead be a sloppy one with a period of snow and sleet gradually changing to rain from south to north as we go through the day on Thursday.

Due to the changeover, we'll have a limited window for winter weather, but likely long enough for a coating to a few inches of snow and sleet to result before the change to rain.

In the Poconos, where the cold air hangs on longer and snow and sleet are more long-lasting, it's more likely that we'll see 4 or more inches of snow, especially in the higher elevations and the farther north you travel. Even the Poconos mix with or change to rain Thursday night, with our storm tapering to showers Friday morning.

In the wake of our storm, it's breezy and chilly but also mainly dry heading into the holiday weekend, as Hanukkah begins Sunday evening. Expect weekend highs mostly in the 30s, with overnight lows in the 20s, colder than average for this time of year.

DETAILED FORECAST

THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT

A wintry mix is overspreading the area from southwest to northeast this morning, first in Berks County, then into the Lehigh Valley, Poconos and North Jersey by midday.

It will likely be a mix of snow and sleet with a little freezing rain or rain possible too, and if it precipitates heavy enough, it may turn to all snow for a little.

For most of the Lehigh Valley and Berks County, it's a coating to an inch or two of snow and sleet before a change to rain by evening.

From Philly to the shore, it's all rain, some heavy, and some gusty winds too.

For the Poconos, the snow and sleet hang on longer, perhaps into Thursday evening, before an eventual mix and change to rain Thursday night.

With the longer duration of winter weather, the Poconos have the best chance of seeing 4" or more of snow, especially the higher elevations as you travel farther north through northeast PA.

Easterly winds pick up for everyone, especially by Thursday night, and those winds may gust over 30mph, and over 40mph along the shore.

The best chance for some slippery or slushy travel would be during the middle part of the day on Thursday, before a change to rain by or during the evening.

FRIDAY

Some rain will linger into Friday morning, perhaps still mixed with some wet snow in the Poconos and far northwestern New Jersey, but we should see things dry out by afternoon.

It will remain cloudy, breezy, and chilly with temperatures mostly steady from 35-40 degrees and a brisk wind shifting from the north and northwest behind our departing storm, and bringing down some colder and drier weather for the weekend.

THIS WEEKEND

The weekend looks mainly dry for holiday preps, with Christmas a week away, and Hanukkah, which begins at sundown on Sunday. Look for a mix of sun and clouds both Saturday and Sunday, but with some rather chilly temperatures by mid-December standards.

Highs will only be in the 30s, upper 30s Saturday and mid 30s on Sunday, with occasionally brisk west and northwest breezes adding an additional chill. Lows will drop into the 20s each night, under partly cloudy skies.

NEXT WEEK

Weather in a word next week: cold. And that cold will be consistent all week, with highs in the 30s across the board. For comparison, our average high for the week before Christmas should be in the low 40s.

It does look mainly dry for the first half of the week with partly sunny skies Monday through probably Wednesday, with our next chance of a storm and perhaps some winter weather late in the week, centered on next Thursday and Friday (12/22-23). With colder air in place, perhaps that may offer a better chance for snow and dreams of a white Christmas, although of course there are no guarantees.

Today

A wintry mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain develops in the morning, and changes to all rain by evening for most. A wintry mix will continue into the evening in the Poconos. A coating to an inch or two before the change to rain.

Tonight

Cloudy and windy with occasional rain; wintry mix continues in the evening in the higher elevations of the Poconos before a change to rain in the mountains too.

Tomorrow

Lingering rain, mixed with some wet snow in the Poconos, during the morning; otherwise cloudy, breezy, and chilly.

