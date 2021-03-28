Hopefully you took advantage of Saturday’s nice weather because it will be a much different story today. Your Sunday forecast features another cold front which will bring a round of rain and perhaps even some gusty thunderstorms. The new week will begin with cooler temperatures and gusty winds following the cold front, but it will be dry. High temperatures will quickly warm back to pleasant levels in the 60s for Tuesday and Wednesday. Tuesday will stay dry and sunny while more clouds and some showers return later in the day on Wednesday as yet another cold front approaches the region. Behind this front, temperatures will turn drastically colder for the latter half of next week with gusty winds adding an extra chill to the air. Sunshine and drier conditions will gradually return as we get to the end of next week.
SUNDAY
Our next cold front will bring overcast skies and gusty winds along with our next opportunity for some rain and storms. Winds ahead of the front will be east-southeasterly then become west-northwesterly after the passage of the front operating near 20-30 miles-per-hour possibly gusting up to 50 miles-per-hour. There will also be downpours at times which will likely lead to totals around a half inch to one inch of rain overall. Some data shows enough instability and wind shear across the area to lead to an isolated severe threat with damaging wind gusts the main concern. The risk is low but not zero so it’s certainly something to keep a close eye on. The best chance for severe weather would be the further south you head from Interstate 78. This threat will also likely be later in the afternoon through the early evening. Stay alert!
SUNDAY NIGHT
Not too long after the sun sets Sunday, our rain and t-storms should be exiting the region to our east as the cold front moves on through. Skies should gradually clear overnight Sunday, but winds will be gusty, perhaps up to 35 miles-per-hour. Sunday’s overnight lows will turn a little bit colder dropping back into the upper 30s. Factor in the wind and it will feel like it’s below freezing by first thing Monday morning.
MONDAY
Look for a bright, but blustery and cool start to the new work and school week on Monday, with skies turning out mostly sunny as the day progresses, but highs falling back to slightly below normal levels in the low 50s. Winds may continue to gust up to 35 miles-per-hour, certainly during the morning, and that will make temperatures feel even cooler.
TUESDAY
The blustery winds should diminish again as high pressure builds overhead and moves offshore. The high will also keep our weather dry and sunny, and with more of a southerly wind flow expected, we should see some milder air build in. Afternoon highs Tuesday are expected to return to the more comfortable low 60s. Clouds will return though overnight as temperatures drop into the upper 30s.
WEDNESDAY
Skies turn cloudier on Wednesday, but temperatures continue to stay warm, as a cold front advances closer to the region from our west. Out ahead of this front, a southwesterly wind flow will aid in pushing highs back into the mid 60s, even with more clouds. Some showers are also not out of the question, especially later in the afternoon through the nighttime hours. After midnight Wednesday night, our cold front should be moving off to our east, and once again some blustery and colder conditions will be settling back into the region. It might get cold enough to see some leftover showers mix with or change to some wet snow late Wednesday night, mainly north and west of the Lehigh Valley.
THURSDAY
Our cold front that moves through overnight Wednesday will move offshore by first thing Thursday morning. Thursday will likely start cloudy with some leftover rain, and perhaps even a little snow north and west, as we’ll still be close enough to the front. That front will be long gone by midday and afternoon Thursday, and while we’ll return to dry weather with a few breaks of sun, some much colder and blustery weather will also make a comeback. Look for highs Thursday to only reach the mid 40s, and with the winds factored in, it will feel more like it’s wintertime in the 30s.
