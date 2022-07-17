SUNDAY: Partly sunny and humid; a spotty shower or t-storm possible, mainly in the afternoon. High: 86
SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and humid with a few passing showers or t-storms late. Low: 70
MONDAY: Humid with limited sunshine; intervals of rain, t-storms and downpours in the afternoon and evening. High: 84, Low:68
After a few hit or miss showers and storms yesterday, some backyards picked up around a tenth of an inch and other backyards picked up near an inch. Either way, we could use some rain around here and there's more to come especially heading into Monday. Humidity levels will continue to increase for the remainder of the weekend into early next week, and we'll also continue to track the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms through the period. The key word is scattered as no one day will be a washout, and thunderstorm activity will be hit or miss. Expect higher shower and thunderstorm chances Sunday night and especially Monday. In between any showers and storms, expect a mix of clouds and hazy sunshine, with seasonably warm highs in the mid 80s and noticeably higher humidity levels. Thunderstorm chances diminish come the middle of next week but the heat will increase, with several 90-degree days likely and perhaps the first heat wave of the season for much of the area.
SUNDAY
Expect a partly sunny, warm, and humid day Sunday with a slight chance for a very spotty shower or thunderstorm, mainly in the afternoon. No real forcing mechanisms are expected to move through during the daytime Sunday, so it's a good bet the large majority of the area stays dry during the day Sunday. High temperatures yet again should be close to seasonable the middle to upper 80s. With higher dew points well into the 60s, a few locations may have heat index values right around 90 degrees. Other than a lingering shower and thunderstorm Sunday night, expect mostly cloudy skies with a very sticky feel to the air, and overnight lows only dropping to around 70 degrees.
MONDAY
This will be the stickiest day of the forecast in the near term, and coincidentally, the best chance for the most widespread showers and thunderstorms. Low pressure that worked over Lake Erie Sunday night will track northeastward over the St. Lawrence River Valley Monday dragging a cold front from west to east across the region. While Monday shouldn't be a washout, it looks to be our best chance for some needed rain in several spots, with mostly clouds, but also a little hazy sun, between any thunderstorms. Yet again, the greatest threat with any thunderstorm seems to be heavy rain with very low concerns for any damaging wind, large hail, or tornadoes. Also, like the preceding few days, highs Monday will again be mired in the mid 80s.
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
Tuesday and Wednesday look to be dry as high pressure returns. But in turn, the heat will increase a bit, with some near or slightly above 90-degree heat expected for the middle of next week, making it the hottest part of the forecast. Expect mostly sunny skies Tuesday with high temperatures right around 90 degrees. Dew points and humidity actually should drop a decent amount compared to Monday, so at least initially, all we'll deal with is just the heat for Tuesday. But then on Wednesday, dew points and humidity start to climb to more sticky levels, and we'll see high temperatures climb to hotter levels in the low and mid 90s with mostly sunny skies.
THURSDAY
Our next cold front will approach from the west later in the day bringing a return to a few showers and thunderstorms. A southwesterly wind flow in advance of the boundary leads to high temperatures again in the low to mid 90s along with high dew points and humidity. The first heat wave of the season for the Lehigh Valley could finally be in the cards from Tuesday through the latter half of the week with three or more straight days of 90-degree heat expected.
