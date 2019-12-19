A strong surge of arctic air has built into the region and will make for a very cold start to the forecast over the next few days. Once that cold starts to ease over the upcoming weekend however, a noticeable warming trend will follow leading up to the holidays early next week. In addition, we’re in for one of the driest and quietest stretches of weather we’ve seen in quite some time, with no rain or snow in the forecast right through Christmas Day. Of course, this means that those dreaming of a white Christmas this year may have to keep on dreaming. For those traveling for the holidays however, it looks to be smooth sailing weather-wise.
TODAY
We start in the morning with very cold temperatures as lows reached the mid to upper teens. Factor in a gusty northwest wind sustained between 10 and 20 miles-per-hour however and wind chills are well down into the single digits with even a few sub-zero readings. Definitely make sure those kiddies are dressed in layers and are wearing a hat and gloves if they'll be standing outside at the bus stop for a while.
Also, be mindful that there still may be a few slippery spots from yesterday's/early last night’s snow squalls. Arctic high pressure starts to build in throughout the day and will ensure plenty of sunshine, but that sunshine won’t warm us up at all.
Afternoon highs will only reach the mid to upper 20s despite the abundant sun, and once a still active northwest breeze of 10 to 20 mile-per-hours is factored in, wind chills will be in the single digits and teens even during the afternoon.
TONIGHT
Winds finally diminish tonight as high pressure draws closer, but with clear skies and a very dry air mass in place, it will be another very cold night. Lows will drop all the way back down into the mid teens. Fortunately this go around, wind chill values won't be much different from the air temperatures thanks to the winds being much lighter.
FRIDAY
Cold air eases a bit Friday with high pressure still in control. Temperatures will stay a bit below normal for mid-December, topping out in the low to mid 30s, but the sunshine does its due diligence in making the day nice overall, and lighter winds should help the cause.
THIS WEEKEND
The weekend before the holidays looks to be a dry and pleasant one, with no worse than partly sunny skies and temperatures continuing to slowly moderate. Highs will inch up into the mid 30s on Saturday, then the mid 40s Sunday, as high pressure continues to control our weather. That high will keep a sizable storm off the southeast coast of the United States from turning the corner and coming our way, as it instead stays safely out to sea well offshore.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
The quiet continues through the holidays next week, with partly sunny skies and a continued warming trend as well.
Last minute shoppers will be treated to mid to upper 40s for highs with partly sunny skies Monday and Tuesday, with temperatures easing back into the low 40s, but dry weather continuing, through Christmas.