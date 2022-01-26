As we shiver to our latest arctic blast with single-digit lows expected Wednesday night, all eyes continue to focus on the latest trends with a well-advertised coastal storm that will develop later this week.
The storm is still on track to form and rapidly strengthen Friday night into Saturday, tracking up but off the East Coast and providing heavy snow and gusty winds along its path. But the latest trend over the last 24 hours is to keep that path farther offshore.
If that does indeed happen, chances for steadier snow will lessen across most of eastern Pennsylvania. New Jersey and Delaware are still in line for accumulating snow with a more offshore track, with the coast likely to get the most.
Right now, a little light snow is possible Friday through Saturday morning, with the chances for snow higher the farther south and east from the Lehigh Valley you travel. Accumulations for most of us, if anything, look to be only a coating to an inch or two. Higher snowfall totals are more likely south and east of the Interstate 95 corridor. Areas along the New Jersey and Delaware coasts have the best chance of seeing 6 inches or more of snow.
Parts of New England will still be the likely bullseye of this strong ocean storm, with a foot of snow possible in parts of Rhode Island and Massachusetts.
Our weather team will continue to monitor the forecast for any additional changes or trends.