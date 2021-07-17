TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and muggy with still a stray shower or thunderstorm around, especially early. Low: 70
SUNDAY: Cooler and not as humid with clouds and a few sunny breaks; a stray shower or thunderstorm, especially north. High: 80
SUNDAY NIGHT: Clouds breaking; cooler compared to previous nights. Low: 64
It was another toasty one Saturday as many locations once again topped out at or just above 90 degrees with the heat index well into the 90s, even approaching 100 degrees along the Interstate 95 corridor. A cold front and area of low pressure to our west pushed eastward into that hot and humid air mass and that sparked widely scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening, some of which produced damaging winds gusts, small hail, frequent cloud-to-ground lightning, and flash flooding. The good news tonight is that the intense storms have since lost their punch and are exiting away to the east. Our cold front will move to the coast for Sunday and Monday bringing slightly cooler highs and a little drop in the humidity, although not a drastic change. The front will remain close enough to make for rather cloudy skies along with the continued chance for a shower or thunderstorm both Sunday and Monday, however the coverage doesn’t look to be anywhere near as great as what Saturday featured. Tuesday looks mostly dry, then another cold front drops in from the northwest for Wednesday leading to a shower or thunderstorm chance again along with a little uptick in humidity. Behind this front, some very pleasant weather looks to return for Thursday. Temperatures throughout the week should be fairly close to seasonable levels either side of the middle 80s.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
An area of low pressure will continue moving into Upstate New York overnight dragging a cold front into the region. The threat for severe weather has come to an end, along with the potential for flash flooding, however a stray shower or rumble of thunder will remain possible overnight. Mostly cloudy skies can be expected otherwise overnight with a sticky feel as lows only drop to around 70 degrees.
SUNDAY
Sunday continues to look drier compared to Saturday, but the day is still expected to be mostly cloudy as our pesky front remains close enough along the coast, and low pressure won’t be too far away over Upstate New York. A few showers or a thunderstorm are not entirely out of the question, but the coverage should be more isolated compared to Saturday, and the severe threat will be much lower as well. The Poconos and northern New Jersey will likely have the best chance to see any of this shower or thunderstorm activity Sunday. With a cloudier day anticipated, we can expect high temperatures to turn cooler, falling back to around or just above 80 degrees. Dew points, which had been running very high in the 70s to start the weekend, should also drop a little into the low and mid 60s. It’s not a drastic change, but it’s at least a little more tolerable for outdoor activities compared to the start of the weekend.
MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY
Our pesky aforementioned front from the weekend will remain draped along the Eastern Seaboard for Monday. An upper level trough will also be centered right across the region. The combination of these systems should continue the chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm on Monday, although the coverage should once again be more isolated and mainly to the north of the Lehigh Valley. Partly sunny skies can be expected otherwise Monday with highs in the low to mid 80s. Dew points once again will be in the low to mid 60s, so it will be a little sticky, but nothing too oppressive. Our pesky front from the weekend will finally move out to sea and dissolve for Tuesday allowing more sunshine to return to the region. The day looks mostly dry outside of a very low chance for an isolated late-day thunderstorm north of the Lehigh Valley. Tuesday’s highs should climb back into the mid and upper 80s, but once more, those dew points will remain in the low to mid 60s. On Wednesday, another cold front drops in from our northwest leading to an uptick in those dew points along with a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Wednesday’s highs look to reach the low and mid 80s. Behind Wednesday’s cold front, Canadian high pressure will build in for Thursday leading to a rather sunny and dry day with dew points falling back into the comfortable 50s and highs in the seasonable mid 80s.
