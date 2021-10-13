We're in the midst of one of the cloudier stretches of October weather we've seen of late. Other than last Friday, our last appreciably sunny day when highs flirted with 80° thanks to the rare sunshine, the clouds have dominated our skies for the past week or more. The gloomy stats don't lie: 8 of the last 10 days have been either mostly or entirely cloudy. While it hasn't been all that wet despite the clouds and temperatures have actually still been running a little above average, it's been a grayer stretch than most would like. And most would probably agree that some blue skies would be nice right about now. Well, we'll try again to break up the obstinate overcast overnight into Thursday, and hold onto at least partly sunny skies to wrap up the week over the next few day. Presuming the sun finally appears, temperatures will respond nicely, and likely climb well into the 70s, flirting with 80 degrees on some backyard thermometers by Friday. The weekend will start warm, but end much cooler as a cold front slides through the second half of Saturday. Out ahead of that front will come our only widespread chance of a few showers and even a thunderstorm on Saturday. Behind that front, we will finally have more of a fall-feel set up. A string of partly to mostly sunny days will be a nice treat early next week, but more seasonable highs in the 60s and cooler overnight lows in the 40s will accompany the brighter stretch.
TONIGHT
While the clouds were reluctant once again to break up today, we'll try again overnight as enough breaks should eventually develop to allow for a partly cloudy overnight. Granted, some fog may again re-develop, but shouldn’t be as stubborn to lift come Thursday. It will be another fairly mild night by mid-October standards, with lows in the mid to upper 50s, instead of our average mid 40s for this time of year.
THURSDAY
Some morning fog and low clouds not withstanding, Thursday should be a warmer and brighter day compared to the last five gray ones we've seen. Skies should become at least partly sunny, and highs will warm nicely in response to that sunshine, into the mid to upper 70s by afternoon. Our average high for mid-October, for comparison sake, is only in the mid 60s.
FRIDAY
Friday will be the warmest day of the week, with highs around 80 degrees come afternoon, with again partly sunny skies expected. There may be a shower or two later in the day or overnight, mainly north of the Lehigh Valley into the Poconos. However, most of the day should remain dry in addition to being unseasonably warm for this time of year.
SATURDAY
A strong cold front will approach on Saturday, most likely later in the day the way things look right now. Out ahead of that front, we'll still see some sunshine early, but skies will become mostly cloudy. Especially by afternoon, a few showers will develop, and given the warmth a humidity, even a thunderstorm is possible. It will be another warm day despite the increasing clouds and rain chances, and highs will again reach the mid to upper 70s. The wet weather will be swept offshore early Saturday night, and cooler, breezier, and drier weather will follow the rest of the weekend.
SUNDAY AND MONDAY
We found fall, and it finally makes an appearance Sunday into Monday. Skies will be partly sunny and except the small chance of a Poconos pop-up afternoon shower either afternoon, it looks mostly dry. However, it will be sharply cooler than the preceding days with highs only in the low to mid 60s, and gusty northwest winds will add a cool feel to the already cooler air. Overnight lows drop into the low to mid 40s, but the brisk winds will prevent even cooler nighttime temperatures.
