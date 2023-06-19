We're counting down to the official start of summer, which arrives with the summer solstice at 10:57am Wednesday morning. And it should be a fairly smooth transition from spring to summer, with mostly but not entirely dry weather the next three days. However, a weak disturbance may spark off a shower or thunderstorm on Tuesday, mostly north of Blue Mountain and even there, much of the day looks dry. Then Thursday could bring a few scattered showers for anyone, even though it will be far from a washout. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s the rest of the week, perhaps a touch below average for the start of summer, with comfortable humidity levels and a mix of clouds and sunshine each day through Thursday. After that, it will feel more like summer with the first real bout of some humid weather, arriving Friday and lasting through at least the first weekend of summer. Along with increasing stickiness, rain chances will also increase, with a few more scattered showers Friday, then building to a better chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday. The weekend won't be a washout and won't be that hot, but it will be seasonably warm and noticeably more humid, with a decent chance of at least some rain each day.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
Skies will average out partly to mostly cloudy overnight, with milder overnight lows around or just above the 60° mark and a light onshore east to southeast breeze less than 10mph.
TUESDAY
There may be a shower or rumble of thunder, mostly in the afternoon and mostly north of Blue Mountain into the Poconos and far northwestern New Jersey. However, most if not all of the day is mainly dry with a mix of sun and clouds and highs around or just above the 80-degree mark, not quite as warm as where most of us were on Monday in the mid 80s.
WEDNESDAY
Summer begins at 10:57am on Wednesday, and it should be a smooth transition into the summer season with more clouds, especially points south from the Lehigh Valley, mixed with some sunshine, especially points north. Any showers should hold off closer to the MD/DE border, but with a more noticeable and cooler easterly breeze off the ocean, highs will be cooler and mostly in the mid to upper 70s.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
The last two days of the week will feature clouds and some occasional sun, with highs mostly in the upper 70s to around 80-degrees, still just a bit cool for this time of year. A few scattered showers are possible either day, although neither day looks to be a washout. The main difference between the two days will be in the comfort level, as Thursday will still be fairly comfortable and Friday will be noticeably more humid, and likely the start of a sticky stretch through the weekend.
THIS WEEKEND
The first weekend of summer, at least right now, looks stickier than we've been all spring, so it has a warm and humid look to it with highs in the low 80s. However, southwest winds, which will deliver the higher humidity, may also deliver that stubborn southeast low to our area, or at least some of its moisture. So the weekend has a hazy and humid look with a chance of a few showers or thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday. Of course, it's a week away, so give the forecast some time to stew and we'll check back in when it gets a little closer.
