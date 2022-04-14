Today was day #2 of our summer preview and second straight day with 80-degree warmth, almost 20 degrees above our mid-April average high, which is actually the low 60s. We're heading back there over the weekend, and even cooler than average for the better part of next week. So hopefully you soaked up the summer rays while you had the chance. The first of two cold fronts will cross the area early tonight, sparking a few showers and maybe a gusty storm in a few spots out ahead of it, and sweeping away the 80-degree high temperatures in the process. Behind front #1, it's certainly less warm than the past few days, but a sunny and still pleasantly mild Friday is on the way with highs back in the mid 60s. Similar temperatures are expected Saturday, but our second cold front will bring an increase in clouds and some afternoon rain showers on Saturday. Behind that front, it's sharply cooler with highs only in the low 50s come Easter Sunday, but it does look to be dry, albeit cool and brisk, for any Easter egg hunts or holiday plans. Our next round of wet weather arrives late Monday into early Tuesday.
TONIGHT
Our first cold front will bring a few showers and a spotty strong thunderstorm or two through the area late this afternoon and early this evening, with some gusty winds the primary threat from any stronger storm that forms. Otherwise, skies will begin to clear overnight as the summer-like warmth and any raindrops are all swept away by our cold front. Lows will drop into the low 40s, more seasonable compared to the near 60-degree lows of Wednesday night.
FRIDAY
Behind our cold front, it's a return to seasonable temperatures for mid-April, with still mild and pleasant highs in the mid 60s on Friday with mostly sunny skies and a noticeable westerly breeze ushering in the somewhat cooler air. Despite being about 15 degrees cooler compared to Thursday, Friday's highs will still actually be a hair above our average high for mid-April, which is in the low 60s.
SATURDAY
Our second cold front will approach later in the day, bringing an increase in clouds after some morning sunshine, as well as some scattered primarily afternoon rain showers, with perhaps a rumble of thunder or some small hail as the leading edge of some sharply cooler air arrives. It's our last mild day for a while, with highs similar to Friday and in the mid 60s.
EASTER SUNDAY
Behind front #2, our Easter expectations are for a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday, but a cooler day as well with highs back in the low 50s, about 30 degrees colder than the last few days have been. There will also be a cool northwest breeze around 10-15mph that will make it feel a bit cooler than it already is. At least right now, the day does look to be mostly dry despite the sharp cool down, although a few morning flurries in the Poconos are possible.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
Cool air will remain king early next week, with highs only in the low to mid 50s Monday through Wednesday with brisk breezes and the chance for some rain Monday night into Tuesday morning. While partly sunny skies should prevail otherwise, it will be brisk and cool for this time of year, and especially compared to our recent summery surge.
TRACK THE WEATHER: