TODAY: Becoming breezy, hot and humid with a late-day t-storm, mainly north. High: 89
TONIGHT: Rather cloudy with a shower or t-storm around. Low: 55
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and much cooler with intermittent rain and drizzle. High: 62 Low: 54
|NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME
Welcome to Aug-tober! At least that's what it will feel like Wednesday. While this is the month when autumn usually stretches its legs with shorter days, longer nights and more frequent shots of cooler air, Wednesday near 90-degree heat will challenge long-standing records and fall fans' patience.
But not to fret, fall fans! The leg stretching will indeed begin soon. Just 24 hours after our bout of increasingly hot and humid weather, a dramatic temperature plunge that will see highs only reach the lower 60s with some 30s and patchy frost a possibility by Friday night. So a big taste of fall is imminent, but not before we have one small and perhaps final sampling of summer.
Speaking of, it'll come with a mix of sunshine and some clouds Wednesday, as well as a rather brisk yet warm breeze that may occasionally gust over 20 miles-per-hour. Those winds will help to deliver the heat with highs around 90° for many, give or take a few degrees. Some records could be challenged and broken, with many records dating back almost 100 years (to 1927). A cold front will push south as the day progresses and could touch off a shower or thunderstorm later in the day or overnight, but the bigger impact of the front will be the temperature change once it passes. North of the Lehigh Valley where the front will arrive earliest, highs will likely fall short of 90 degrees, but still climb well into the 80s before the front slides through.
On the “fall” side of the front, winds become more northerly and easterly and temperatures plunge, into the mid 50s Thursday night and likely not getting out of the low to mid 60s for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Thursday will be a mostly cloudy, raw, and chilly day with occasional rain and drizzle, a drab and dreary day by any measure but especially so compared to the summer-like Wednesday that immediately precedes it. The front will sit just to our south, and the wet weather will be a result of a disturbance riding along our front. There could be a thunderstorm as well, but likely limited to areas farther south and closer to the retreating warmer air mass.
Another cold front will provide a clean sweep for Friday, clearing out the clouds, rain, and drizzle, but not the cooler air. In fact, a reinforcing shot of cooler temperatures arrive, culminating with some lows in the mid to upper 30s Friday night and perhaps the first widespread frost of the season, especially north of the Lehigh Valley. Friday will bring a return of the sunshine, but “ineffective” sunshine as highs only reach the low to mid 60s and a brisk northerly breeze makes it feel a bit cooler. The weekend starts with mostly sunny skies on Sunday and lighter winds, but still unseasonably cool with highs again not that much above 60 degrees.
Stay cool!