Good things come to those who wait. And if you consider warmth a good thing, then the long wait is finally over. For the first time in 10 days, highs finally topped out around 70 degrees across much of the area on Thursday, even as sunshine gave way to increasing clouds. It marked a long awaited return back to seasonably mild weather after an extended stretch of cooler than average temperatures, and even warmer weather is yet to come over the next few days. While a cold front may spark some showers and even a few gusty thunderstorms later in the day or at night on Friday, stiff southwest winds will usher in some 80-something-degree warmth tomorrow out ahead of any storms. For many, it will be the first 80-degree day of the year, but likely it's one and done as cooler weather is poised to return later in the weekend and early next week. We'll sneak in a nice Saturday with still warm highs well into the 70s, then some cooler and at times wetter weather settles in to start next week. A pair of lows, one of tropical origins and another slow moving coastal feature, will set up a complex weather pattern along the East Coast next week.
TONIGHT
A warm front, marking the leading edge of some much warmer air, will lift north through Pennsylvania and New Jersey overnight, leading to mostly cloudy skies and a fairly breezy night as well. The clouds coupled with those southerly winds will keep temperatures much milder overnight as a result, so there's thankfully no further frost of freeze concerns. In fact, temperatures will remain up in the mid 50s overnight. The price we pay for the milder night is some showers, which will ride along our warm front as it lifts through the area.
FRIDAY
We'll reap the benefits of being in the warm sector on Friday, with our warm front well to our north and a cold front still well back to the west for most of the day. That should lead to partly sunny skies and while it will be breezy, it will also be almost summer-like, with highs in the low to mid 80s by afternoon. There may be a leftover shower early in the morning, and perhaps a spotty shower in the afternoon, but most of the day remains dry. The better chance of some showers and a gusty thunderstorm or two will arrive Friday night, with the highest chance for severe weather likely across the Poconos and northwestern New Jersey on north. Chances for strong storms will diminish the farther south you travel from there.
SATURDAY
We'll sneak in a fairly nice and a dry day on Saturday, as our cold front settles just to our south across the Mid-Atlantic and high pressure can nose in from Canada as skies become partly to mostly sunny. Despite the passage of a cold front, there's no colder air left in its wake, which means highs will still climb into the mid to upper 70s on Saturday, making it the warmer and better of the two weekend days. And what a difference a week will make, as remember it was just last Saturday that brought cold, wind, and even some snow.
SUNDAY
Sunday may end up being a mostly dry day, but it also looks to turn out to be a mostly cloudy and cooler one. Besides the chance of a shower or two late in the day, the day looks mainly free of any rain. But with an east to southeast ocean breeze and lots of clouds returning, temperatures will come back down from the previous few days highs, likely topping out in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
Here's where things get a little complicated. There will be three players on our weather map, a low off the East Coast that may take on tropical characteristics, a big high pressure that eventually builds over New England, and a low pressure that may get stuck under that high and slowly meander along the Mid-Atlantic coast. The tropical feature likely will be too far offshore to have much impact on our weather. But the slow moving coastal will likely bring us at least some rain Monday and Tuesday. The bigger question will be if our high can build in and force the wet weather to our south and we'll dry out for the middle of the week, or if the low remains close enough to bring an extended stretch of wet weather through much of the week with daily rain chances. Either way, with a high to our north and a low to our south, bet on cool temperatures returning and the chance of some brisk onshore winds as well.