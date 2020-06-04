TODAY: Warm and a bit less humid with intervals of clouds and sun; a shower or thunderstorm, mainly later in the day. High: 87
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm, mainly in the evening. Low: 65
FRIDAY: Clouds and some sun, quite warm and humid with a shower or thunderstorm in the area, especially in the afternoon. High: 86 Low: 69
A cold front sinking southeast out of the Great Lakes caused showers and thunderstorms to erupt across the Mid-Atlantic Wednesday. We saw two distinct rounds of storms, the first occurring late morning through midday which was called a “derecho” which is a line of intense storms that travels great distances (usually 250 miles or more) causing widespread wind damage along the way. From Berks and Montgomery Counties through the Delaware Valley and into southern New Jersey, we saw numerous reports of trees and powerlines down along with numerous reports of wind gusts between 70 and 85 miles-per-hour. Several more clusters of storms with torrential downpours, strong winds, and perhaps even some small hail then re-fired late afternoon into the evening across the same general area that saw the Derecho earlier in the day.
The front responsible for the stormy weather dropped south of the Mason-Dixon Line overnight bringing any showers and thunderstorms from Wednesday evening to an end. This marked the start of a drier interlude, which will continue most of the day today before our next wave of low pressure lifts that old frontal boundary to the north and back into our area.
Another round of showers and thunderstorms are expected from this disturbance, which will begin late today and continue into Friday. While there still may be a stronger storm with this round of wet weather, it's not expected to be as widespread as what we experienced in parts of the area Wednesday. The unsettled but more dry than wet stretch of weather will last into the start of the weekend on Saturday, as our old front dissolves along the East Coast while the next cold front advances in from the Great Lakes. This will present the chance for more showers and perhaps a thunderstorm, especially south and east of the Lehigh Valley, but the activity will be spotty on Saturday as most of the day remains dry.
Despite the daily thunderstorm chances, it will remain sticky and warm with highs in the middle and upper 80s through the start of the weekend. Things will change on Sunday as Saturday's cold front exits the East Coast and high pressure begins to build in. This will result in a sunnier, drier, and more comfortable second half of the weekend when highs will be in the upper 70s, while dew points drop into the 50s and 40s as the comfier air builds in.
TODAY
There's no relief behind our first cold front, so it's still a warm day today with highs in the upper 80s, although it won’t be as sticky as yesterday was as dew points drop into the upper 50s to lower 60s unlike the high 60s to right around 70 degrees yesterday.
Regardless, given the drier day today overall with no showers or thunderstorms for a while to cool us off, today may be warmer for some of us compared to Wednesday. Our front will lie not too far to our south, but likely slowly dissipate over the next few days.
Expect most of today to be rain-free with some patchy early fog to start, but otherwise a mix of sun and clouds for a while. A shower or thunderstorm will still be possible, especially the further south one travels from the Interstate 78 corridor, but only isolated and mostly late in the afternoon.
TONIGHT
Look for the air to turn rather sticky again tonight as the front we’ll have been watching to our south creeps back to the north and our wind direction becomes more southerly again. At the same time, shower and thunderstorm chances will also increase across the region as a more organized disturbance slides along the front overnight and spawns more widespread activity.
The best chance for this activity to occur will likely be prior to the pre-dawn hours of Friday. Thanks to muggy air and more moisture back in place, lows overnight will likely get no cooler than the mid 60s.
FRIDAY
With one front dissipating to our south, we'll await a stronger one to our north and west to bring a renewed chance of a few showers and storms Friday and Friday night. Again, partly sunny skies along with plenty of warmth and humidity will be the rule, but thunderstorm chances will tick up again as our next front gets closer.
Highs will be back up in the mid 80s, and it will feel warmer once the higher humidity is factored in.
THIS WEEKEND
Cold front #2 will slowly slide through the area and off the coast on Saturday, but how quickly it does so will help determine how quickly things improve. So the warm and humid weather will likely linger on Saturday, along with a shower and perhaps a thunderstorm, especially the farther south and east you travel from the Lehigh Valley.
By Sunday, drier and more comfortable air should be in place, but a spotty instability shower can't be ruled out in the afternoon or evening, especially points north over the higher elevations.
Expect partly sunny skies throughout the weekend but a change in temperatures and comfort levels, with Saturday warmer and stickier in the mid 80s and Sunday less humid and in the upper 70s.
BEGINNING OF NEXT WEEK
The new week should get off to a fantastic start weather-wise as a large area of high pressure originating over Canada builds into the region. The result should be dry conditions with plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures and humidity values.
Right now highs look to stay seasonable in the upper 70s on Monday, and get just a tad warmer into the low 80s on Tuesday.