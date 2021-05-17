It feels like we're making our way through the seasons this month - Last weekend it felt like winter, this weekend felt like spring and next weekend will feel like summer! Overall, within just a week, afternoon highs went from the 50s to 70s and this week they will soar into the 80s.
Also, who is ready for some humidity? As the warmer air surges in, that'll drive up dew points to the 50s and 60s making feel muggy and increasingly sticky outside, especially by week’s end.
In the meantime, we’ll still have a spring feel for the next few days with highs in the low to mid 70s with a mix of sun and clouds, and perhaps a pop-up shower or two Monday afternoon.
Otherwise, it’s a mostly dry forecast, until a few t-storms pop up late in the week, fueled by that extra warmth and humidity.
MONDAY
We’ll start the new work and school week off with some sunshine Monday morning, which will in turn mix with an increase in clouds during the afternoon, like many days recently.
An afternoon shower or two may pop up, especially north and west of the Lehigh Valley, although most of the day will remain dry. Highs will be seasonably mild for mid-May and in the low 70s.
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
Partly to mostly sunny skies will prevail through the middle of the week, and a fairly sizable warming trend will commence. For the first time in about a week, we’ll finally be able to entirely rule out those pesky pop-up showers that have been a forecast fixture for a while now.
So enjoy the dry and increasingly warm weather, with highs in the mid 70s on Tuesday, and low 80s on Wednesday, the first 80-degree highs in over two weeks.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
The warmth really takes hold for the end of the week, with widespread low to mid 80s for Thursday and Friday, and some upper 80s not out of the question for some of us either.
Expect partly sunny skies and mostly dry weather, although a pop-up thunderstorm or two is possible given the warmer temperatures, more likely by Friday.
The warmth may continue into next weekend as well, but there’s a chance that shower and thunderstorm chances may also increase by then as well.