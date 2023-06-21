Summer officially begins Wednesday as of late morning, but the start of summer looks rather cool and breezy, although mainly dry. High temperatures will top out in the middle 70s this afternoon.
Then it's increasingly cloudy, humid and wet at times for the remainder of the week.
Rain arrives here later this evening through the overnight period and into Thursday before tapering off to a few showers.
Highs on Thursday will hold in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees, while Friday is the start of an increasingly humid stretch, the first bout with summer muggies this year.
The weekend is warmer and back above 80 degrees, but with high humidity and a few showers and thunderstorms still possible (though not as wet as the end of the week may be).
The wet and sticky pattern reloads early next week, with another round of widespread showers and storms sometime Monday night into Tuesday, with rain chances then hopefully diminishing a bit as next week progresses.
While it looks seasonably warm, there's no hot weather, aka 90° heat, in the foreseeable future.
DETAILED FORECAST
WEDNESDAY
Summer begins at 10:57am today with the summer solstice, and the first day of summer looks to be rather cool and breezy, with highs only in the mid 70s and a brisk easterly onshore breeze around 10-20mph.
Expect skies to likely average out mostly cloudy, but there will be some breaks of sun from time to time, more likely from the Lehigh Valley points north.
Clouds thicken overnight when rain arrives from the south.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
The end of the week has trended wetter, as a stubborn and stalled low over the southeast U.S. opens up a bit quicker than expected and sends moisture north up the coast in our direction.
Expect a pair of cloudier days with increasing humidity, mostly on Friday.
Also expect some more rain than first thought, with some occasional rain or rain showers late Wednesday night through Thursday, then a few rounds of scattered showers and a thunderstorm with stickier air arriving Friday.
Thursday looks cool and only around 70 degrees, while Friday inches up into the upper 70s with rising humidity.
THIS WEEKEND
The first weekend of summer doesn't look hot, but certainly looks humid with a mix of clouds, some hazy sunshine, and highs climbing back up to seasonably warm levels around 80-85 degrees.
Rain chances will continue, but may diminish a bit, especially by Sunday, as we get a bit of a lull in the unsettled pattern before it reloads early next week.
So while a few showers or thunderstorms are possible either day, Saturday is likely more favored, with chances going down as the weekend progresses.
However, it looks quite sticky, the muggiest air we've seen so far this year.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
The wet pattern looks to reload, with Monday night to Tuesday night looking to be the wettest stretch with some widespread showers and thunderstorms, along with continued high humidity levels. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s, with rain chances going down as the week progresses, and no 90-degree heat in sight through the first week of summer.
