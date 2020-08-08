Look what some sunshine can do for us! With sunnier skies this afternoon, we break away from the 70s (our highs the last few days) and return to the 80s. You'll sure notice the humidity today, and it stays really humid through next week. Later today, we'll have a brief shower pop up in a spot or two. While most of us stay dry, the shower will pop up in or near the higher elevations like in the Poconos. Tonight, some fog returns again just because it's so humid and because the wind is clam. The wind stays light again tomorrow, so don't expect any relief from the humidity. With a full day of sunshine, we climb to the upper 80s. Then, the low 90s roll in on Monday. After Monday, say goodbye to the dry weather. From Tuesday on, we'll have some showers and thunderstorms pop up each afternoon. It'll stay humid and hot in the upper 80s. I looked ahead and that Tuesday forecast doesn't change for two weeks. Isn't there a movie where the weather is the same every day? I think it's something like Groundhog Day. ; )
TODAY
We had morning fog because of the humid weather and because of the moisture left in the air from the storms yesterday. It's nice to see a sunny afternoon after some cloudier days.
TONIGHT
The fog is back for more! Be careful if you're driving a few hours before sunrise because you'll run into some fog. Sunrise is a sneeze past 6 AM (6:06 AM)
SUNDAY
If you like the dog days of summer, then Sunday is for you! After the morning fog disappears (evaporates) quickly, we have a full day of sun on tap. Because the sun comes out in full force sooner, we'll have a warmer day than Saturday. It's really humid, and there's no breeze to make it feel better.
MONDAY
Monday is our last dry day for a while, so I'd recommend mowing the lawn that afternoon if you don't get to it this weekend. There is an issue: it's even hotter than Sunday. Look for some low 90s in the afternoon, and it's still super humid. While I hate mowing in the humidity and heat, I feel you have to do it on a dry day...
TUESDAY & BEYOND
Starting Tuesday, we'll see pop up showers and thunderstorms every afternoon and evening for a while. When these storms pop up, expect heavy rain just because it's so humid. On really humid days like this, I think of the air like a wet sponge. A thunderstorm is nature's way of squeezing out that sponge.