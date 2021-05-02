We'll close the weekend on a summery note with high temperatures growing to the upper 70s and lower 80s! A weak disturbance moving by to our north the next 24 hours will bring a very low chance for a shower mainly in our northern areas, but the large majority of the area will remain dry to round out the weekend. We’ll keep 70s and 80s around for highs into the beginning of next week, but the warmth will come with a price however as a series of low pressure systems moving along slow-moving frontal boundaries will bring multiple chances for showers or a thunderstorm through the middle of next week. By late next week, cooler air will start to build back into the region with highs falling back through the 60s.
DETAILED FORECAST
SUNDAY
Our weak low pressure system that moved into Upstate New York overnight will continue its journey northeastward into New England Sunday morning. It’s attached warm front will also continue lifting further away to our north at the same time. A lingering shower in parts of the Poconos and far northern New Jersey may be seen first thing Sunday morning, but overall most of the area should see a dry end to the weekend with intervals of clouds and sun. Warmer weather fans will also rejoice as a southwesterly wind flow will help pump high temperatures back in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.
MONDAY
The warmer weather that returned Sunday will stay with us into the start of the new week as our wind flow remains southwest or west. At the same time however, we can expect cloudier skies as a series of low pressure systems will track into the region from the Great Lakes. These features will be riding along a slow moving frontal boundary positioned to our north and west. A good portion of Monday looks dry before a late afternoon shower perhaps pops up. Then, some stronger dynamics moving through Monday night will bring a better chance for showers and a thunderstorm. Monday’s highs should be in the mid 70s.
TUESDAY
Tuesday looks similar to Monday with regards to precipitation chances. Expect a lot of the daytime to be dry with a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm later in the afternoon. Then, Tuesday night, a stronger piece of energy rotating through will bring an increased chance for showers and thunderstorms. Highs Tuesday climb back to around 80 degrees.
WEDNESDAY
Low pressure and an associated cold front will try to lift northeastward through the region during the day Wednesday keeping a chance for some showers in the forecast, especially during the morning. Clouds look to break for a little sun as the day progresses, but expect high temperatures to get a bit cooler falling back into the lower 70s.
THURSDAY
High pressure looks to briefly return building overtop of the region for Thursday leading to a dry and mostly sunny day. It will be a little breezy at times with a northwesterly wind flow returning some seasonably cooler air to the region. Look for the highs to drop back into the mid 60s.
