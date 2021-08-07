As we head into the first full weekend of August, expect more of a summery feel again with warmer afternoons with highs growing into the upper 80s. While areas north and west of Interstate 95 may enjoy a mostly or entirely dry weekend, areas closer to the shore will likely have some wet weather to contend with mid-weekend, centered on Saturday night, as a weak low pressure system slides up the coast. Once that is off the playing field next week however, then the heat and humidity take over and a heat wave is likely to develop and perhaps last most of the week. Expect hazy, hot, and humid weather Monday through Friday, with a thunderstorm or two possible any afternoon, with higher chances the second half of the week. So after taking an extended hiatus, summer is back to stay!
SATURDAY
The weekend will start with more clouds than we've seen the past few days, but still some sunshine on Saturday. Overall, a partly to mostly cloudy day is expected with clouds thickening later in the day from the south, and just the slight chance of a late day shower or two. Most of the daytime hours look to be dry and still fairly tolerable in terms of humidity. Furthermore, the increased cloud cover should keep temperatures down just a bit. If skies were sunnier, 90° heat would be likely. With the extra clouds, mid to upper 80s are the current expectation. By Saturday night, a weak low pressure will ride up a pesky front that has been stuck off the East Coast all week. That low will bring a renewed chance for some rain, particularly along coastal areas, mainly south and east of the I-95 corridor. Right now, the wettest weather at the shore looks to come in overnight Saturday, but may linger into part of Sunday. Farther north and west through eastern Pennsylvania and Northern New Jersey, we'll probably steer clear of many showers or storms this weekend. The only chance for wet weather would be if the rain shield from our coastal low can make it any farther inland Saturday night, something we'll have to watch.
SUNDAY
Sunday still could be a little iffy down the shore, depending on how long our weak nuisance low pressure decides to linger. For everyone else, expect clouds to mix with a little more sunshine as the day progresses. It's another warm day with highs again well into the 80s, but also again likely stopping short of the 90-degree mark. Dew points should remain in the low 60s, which is a little humid. However, the stickier air may be delayed a bit and won't really take hold until next week, when dew points may rise into the mid and upper 60s. A shower or t-storm is possible anywhere with some lingering moisture from our coastal low, but the day overall is more dry than wet.
MOST OF NEXT WEEK
Once our pesky coastal low from the weekend exits and a Bermuda High takes over, the 3 "H's" of summer, hazy, hot, and humid, look to be with us for much of the week. So expect a mix of clouds and hazy sunshine each day, with a t-storm or two popping up, although much of the time will be dry. All of the time looks to be hot and sticky, with highs around or better than 90-degrees each day, and muggier overnight lows in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Thunderstorm chances will be fairly low Monday and possibly Tuesday, before increasing for the second half of the week as a late week cold front approaches, perhaps ending our likely heat wave by next weekend.
