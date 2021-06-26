After the last several days featured some very comfortable temperatures and humidity values, the weekend has featured a return to classic summer heat and humidity. While it wasn't too terribly hot Saturday with highs returning to seasonable levels in the low and mid 80s with clouds and some breaks of sun, it was the higher dew points back in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees that made things feel much more uncomfortable. You'll want to get used to this level of stickiness as it is here to stay through a good portion of next week, plus high temperatures are going to be getting hotter as well. We did see some isolated shower activity during the day Saturday and this will likely quickly fade Saturday evening. Expect Sunday's highs to get even warmer climbing well into the 80s with perhaps a little more sunshine mixed with clouds and a slight chance for an afternoon/early evening isolated shower or t-storm. As we move into next week, high humidity values will remain as the heat continues to build with highs climbing into the low and mid 90s Monday through Wednesday. Daily chances for storms, primarily in the PM hours, will slowly increase each day next week as a slow moving cold front to our north and west moves a little closer to the region each day. This front looks to cross the region Thursday into Friday bringing an end to a probable heat wave as skies turn cloudier, and scattered shower and thunderstorm coverage increases. Even though temperatures will be dropping back through the 80s with this setup, the humidity will remain high.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
Any showers (and perhaps even a rumble or two of thunder) that popped up during the day Saturday should quickly fade away as the sun sets due to the loss of daytime heating. Skies should become partly cloudy initially tonight, but well past midnight into the pre-dawn hours of Sunday, look for some low clouds to set in again and dominate the skies. Patchy fog is even not out of the question late, mainly for any location that saw a bit of rain Saturday. It will be a very warm and muggy overnight as lows likely don’t get any cooler than 70 degrees in many spots.
SUNDAY
Sunday may be similar to Saturday in a sense that the morning starts off somewhat cloudy, then more in the way of sunshine is seen by the afternoon. Afternoon highs Sunday should get even warmer reaching the upper 80s with a few spots likely even getting to 90 degrees. With dew points back in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees, even if the air temperature never gets to 90, it will likely feel like it’s at or above 90 degrees. A strong area of high pressure centered off the East Coast will continue to keep our weather mainly dry, but with plenty of instability available due to the very warm and humid air, it's not entirely out of the question that a stray shower or t-storm pops up during the afternoon, especially north and west of the Lehigh Valley. Most should stay dry however, and anything that does fire up should quickly fade away once the sun sets.
MONDAY AND TUESDAY
The same pattern that we see for the weekend will continue into the start of next week with a broad and strong area of high pressure off the East Coast continuing to pump in heat and humidity across our region. Highs both Monday and Tuesday should be in the low to mid 90s in many spots, and dew points might be more widespread in the 70s definitely making temperatures feel like they are closer to 100 degrees. It will be very important to take plenty of breaks in a cool area and keep yourself hydrated if you plan on doing any strenuous outdoor activities these days. Similar to the weekend, we can’t entirely rule out a couple showers or thunderstorms in the afternoon/early evening thanks to all the stickiness, however that strong high pressure system off the East Coast will continue to keep a front and more organized and widespread showers and storms well back to our north and west.
WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY
As we move into the middle and latter portion of the week, the aforementioned cold front should be making some headway a little closer to our region, and that in-turn will start to increase the chance for showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the PM hours. Wednesday's highs will likely be very hot like Monday and Tuesday reaching the low and mid 90s with heat index values near 100 degrees. Expect temperatures however to "cool" back down into the mid and upper 80s Thursday, then low to mid 80s Friday, as the forecast turns cloudier and a little more unsettled with more widely scattered showers and thunderstorms. Even though the temperatures will be coming down, don't expect those high dew points and humidity values to drop. Stay cool everyone!
