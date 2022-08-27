The last week of August is the last week of meteorological summer, and it will certainly feel like summer right through the final day of the month next Wednesday. That includes plenty of heat, with warmer than average highs in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees most days, and enough humidity to make things more uncomfortable than they already are. And in what has been a very dry summer, it should come as no surprise that things likely remain mainly dry through the weekend into early next week as well. Our only somewhat decent chance of showers and thunderstorms comes later Tuesday and Tuesday night, ahead of a cold front that will slide offshore next Wednesday. And just like that as we turn the calendar to September and meteorological fall next Thursday, the heat and humidity will be gone and seasonably and comfortably warm highs closer to 80 degrees with refreshingly low humidity will be ours to enjoy later next week, likely continuing into the start of the big Labor Day holiday weekend.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
The last weekend of August, and the last one before Labor Day weekend as well, looks to be a partly sunny and very warm one, and also mainly dry. Many of us will likely stay entirely dry through the weekend, but there is the small chance of a spotty shower or thunderstorm, more likely closer to the New Jersey and Delaware shore, over the next few days. Otherwise, we're mainly rain-free with a mix of sun and clouds, highs in the mid to upper 80s (we'll cut back on the 90-degree highs for a few days), and a slight but noticeable drop in the humidity building in Saturday and lasting through the start of Sunday, before higher humidity levels likely return by Sunday night.
MONDAY
It will be a hazy, hot, and humid Monday to start the new work week, with partly sunny skies and highs around 90 degrees, with some higher humidity making it feel a bit hotter still. Just like the weekend, we're largely dry yet again, with the best chance of an isolated thundershower out west of the Interstate 81 corridor and closer to central parts of Pennsylvania.
MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK
August will go out on a hot and humid note Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs in the low 90s on Tuesday and upper 80s Wednesday, with high humidity likely both days to add to the discomfort. Expect partly sunny skies and mostly dry weather, but as a cold front approaches later Tuesday into early Wednesday, it will bring with it our best and really only chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms along with it. Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday evening are the most likely timing for any storms, at least as of right now.
LATER NEXT WEEK
Our front may linger along the coast Wednesday into Thursday, finally getting pushed farther offshore by Friday when the much more comfortable and less humid air becomes established. So, Thursday should be our transition day to lower humidity and cleaner, comfier air, and that air is ours to keep Friday into at least the start of Labor Day weekend, with plenty of sunshine, comfortably warm days, and great sleeping weather and lows in the 50s at night!
