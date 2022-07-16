It was a partly sunny, seasonably warm, and quite comfortable Friday to wrap up the week, with refreshingly low humidity by mid-summer standards. But as it is mid-summer, it can't stay comfortable forever. And sure enough, higher humidity levels gradually return over the weekend into early next week, as do daily opportunities for scattered showers and thunderstorms. The key word is scattered, as no one day from Saturday through Monday will be a washout, and thunderstorm activity will be hit or miss. Expect higher thunderstorm chances later Saturday afternoon through Saturday night, and then again especially on Monday, the most likely time for some needed rain. But in between any thunderstorms, expect a mix of clouds and hazy sunshine, with seasonably warm highs in the mid 80s and noticeably higher humidity levels. Thunderstorm chances diminish come the middle of next week but the heat will increase, with several 90-degree days likely and perhaps the first heat wave of the season for much of the area.
SATURDAY
Humidity levels will be on the slow rise to start the weekend, with a mix of clouds and sunshine and seasonably warm highs in the mid 80s expected on Saturday. While much of the day is dry, a few scattered showers and thunderstorms could pop up, especially during the afternoon and evening, with a better chance overall after sunset into Saturday night. Not everyone will get wet and no severe weather is expected, but any thunderstorm could produce lightning and some brief heavy rain, which wouldn't be a bad thing given the dry July so far. Unless you have outdoor plans of course…
SUNDAY
Like Saturday, Sunday will be a partly sunny, warm, and humid day with the chance of an afternoon or evening shower or thunderstorm. However, much of the day will be dry, with the higher rain chances Saturday night and again on Monday. Expect highs in the mid 80s, although higher humidity will make it feel a bit warmer. So for both weekend days, have the backup rain delay plan for any outdoor events, but no event should get entirely washed out, and the weekend overall is more dry than wet.
MONDAY
This will be the stickiest day of the forecast, and coincidentally, the best chance for the most widespread showers and thunderstorms. Still, it won't be a washout, but it's our best chance for some needed rain in the most spots, with a mix of clouds and some hazy sun between any thunderstorms. Like the preceding few days, highs will again be mired in the mid 80s.
MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK
The thunderstorm chances look to diminish for Tuesday and Wednesday. But in turn, the heat will increase a bit, with some near or slightly above 90-degree heat expected for the middle of next week, making it the hottest part of the forecast. Expect partly sunny skies and some hot and humid weather, with just the slight chance of a pop-up storm given the heat and humidity. The first heat wave of the season for the Lehigh Valley could be in the cards from Tuesday through Friday with three or more straight days of 90° heat (low 90s) expected.
