TODAY: Very warm and humid as sun mixes with clouds; an afternoon shower or t-storm in spots. High: 89
TONIGHT: Warm and humid with a shower or t-storm early, then clearing with patchy fog late. Low: 68
TUESDAY: Hot and humid with clouds and sun followed by an afternoon shower or t-storm in spots. High: 91 Low: 69
Rinse and repeat! That's been the weather pattern as of late, and it's not changing any time soon. Building heat and humidity will play into shower and thunderstorm chances Monday and Tuesday, but neither day is a washout. In fact, most of the time, it will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. These "hit or miss" thunderstorms will tend to bubble up in the afternoon as highs close in on 90 degrees, before fizzling out after dark as air remains warm and sticky. Spots that get the downpours, likely get the patchy fog the following morning. A cold front finally approaches by Wednesday, eventually leading to less humid conditions to round out the work week, but not before bringing another rounds of thunderstorms first. This time around, thunderstorms will be more widespread as opposed to spotty. And a few of Wednesday's thunderstorms may pack more of a punch.
MONDAY AND TUESDAY
A cut-off low responsible for a few unsettled days of weather drifts farther out to sea, so we shift our attention to an approaching cold front slowly approaching from the Midwest. The boundary will act as a daily trigger for some downpours and thunderstorms as it steers both dew points and temperature up along the Eastern Seaboard. Per usual, this activity typically bubbles up in the afternoon before fizzling after dark. And, and let’s italicize this, not everyone will get hit. But where thunderstorms do hit, they will bring down heavy rain. Most of the time Monday and Tuesday will be dry with some morning fog to followed by a mix of sun and clouds. Plan on highs near 90 degrees both days.
WEDNESDAY
The aforementioned cold front is expected to move through Pennsylvania and New Jersey on Wednesday, but the question remains how quickly? At this time we are leaning more in the direction of a sluggish frontal passage meaning Wednesday should still be sticky along with the continued chance for showers and thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon and evening. Highs are expected to drop a little as the forecast appears somewhat more unsettled compared to previous days, but we should still manage fairly warm levels in the mid to a few upper 80s. With regards to severe weather concerns on Wednesday, that chance does appear to be a little more elevated compared to Monday and Tuesday thanks to the aforementioned cold front actually tracking through. Damaging wind gusts and large hail would be the primary concerns if any storm goes severe, and once again, heavy downpours that lead to some flooding will need to be watched for.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
The chance for a shower or thunderstorm won't completely go away later this week, but one thing that will is the humidity, at least slightly. Dew points will drop in the wake of Wednesday’s cold front, probably to around 60 degrees, which is a lot more tolerable this time of year. Of course, "a bit less humid" won't necessarily translate to "much cooler." Highs still reach into the middle 80s Thursday and Friday. Again, a shower or thunderstorm cannot be completely ruled out with a trough rotating through the Northeast, but the activity will be stray with sunnier skies expected overall.