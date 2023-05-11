Thursday was another sun-sational May day, with a bit more of a summery feel as highs approached the 80° mark, again with plenty of sunshine. Our week-long warm up peaks Friday, with highs into the mid 80s and a partly sunny and June-like day temperature-wise. Over the weekend and into early next week, temperatures will trend back closer to where they should be this time of year, between 70-75° for highs Sunday through Tuesday and a string of partly sunny and dry days, which means moms have a nice day for a change weather-wise for Mother's Day on Sunday. Rain chances are few and far between over the next week, with a few showers possible late Friday night and Saturday morning, mainly across southern areas from southern PA to the NJ/DE beaches. Another spotty shower is possible Tuesday evening ahead of a cold front that will bring in 24 hours of chill for the middle of next week, including some possible frost Wednesday night.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
Skies should be mostly clear for our Thursday night, and a light southwest wind will help to keep temperatures milder than the previous few nights. Expect lows in the upper 40s overnight, so a milder start to our Friday morning, which will in turn lead to a warmer and summery finish.
FRIDAY
High pressure maintains control of our weather, sliding off the coast and allowing a southwest breeze to bring in a surge of summery temperatures. Highs will climb into the mid 80s area-wide, the warmest weather we've seen since April 13-14th. While there will be more high clouds compared to the past few days, skies should still average out partly sunny, and it's a warm and dry end to the work and school week. Friday evening is likewise dry, although a few rain showers are possible later Friday night, mainly areas farther south and west from the Lehigh Valley.
SATURDAY
A cold front will slide from north to south through the area during the day Saturday, and a weak disturbance will ripple along that cold front and create an area of light rain or scattered rain showers. Just like our disturbance earlier this week, areas to the south, across southern PA, Delaware, and South Jersey, are more favored to get some showers, while the Lehigh Valley, the Poconos, and North Jersey look mostly or entirely dry. So clouds for everyone early Saturday and some morning showers points south should give way to a drier afternoon with some clearing working in from the north. It will still be warm with highs in the mid to upper 70s, but not as warm as Friday due to more clouds and the cold frontal passage.
MOTHER'S DAY
We've had some rainy Mother's Days over the last decade, but not this year! Mom, you'll get a partly sunny, slightly breezy, and cooler Sunday for your big day, but it will most importantly be dry and seasonable with highs in the low 70s and a mix of sun and clouds.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
Monday and Tuesday should see the seasonably highs in the low 70s continue with a mix of sun and clouds both days. There is the small chance of a shower with another weak cold frontal passage from the north later Tuesday or Tuesday night. But any shower would be scattered and short-lived, as our mainly dry forecast continues.
LATER NEXT WEEK
A shot of rather cool air for mid-May may come down for a day or two for the middle of next week, with Wednesday and Thursday likely featuring partly sunny skies, but highs only in the mid 60s for a day on Wednesday. And if skies are mostly clear and winds are light Wednesday night, there could be some patchy frost with temperatures dipping to around 35-40 degrees in the cooler spots. While cool, the forecast looks dry the rest of the week, with temperatures slowly recovering back above 70° for afternoon highs by week's end.
