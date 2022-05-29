As we move forward the next several days, high pressure will really take hold of our weather pattern leading to ample sunshine along with warming temperatures. Many backyards will be back to around 80 degrees Sunday, then upper 80s to around 90 degrees on Memorial Day with increasing humidity and plenty of sunshine. On Tuesday, we'll have an opportunity to challenge record high temperatures. At ABE, the record is 95°, we're forecasting 93°. At RDG the record is 94°, we're forecasting 95°. Aside from those summery temperatures, hot sunshine could lead to heat-related illness, especially if working or staying active outside for an extended amount of time - stay hydrated, friends!. A couple fronts will start to impact the area moving into the middle and latter portion of the week dropping highs back through the 80s along with the chance for a shower or thunderstorm.
SUNDAY AND MEMORIAL DAY MONDAY
Sunday and Monday will feature a decent amount of sunshine along with warmer temperatures as high pressure builds overhead and takes firm control of our weather. Sunday will feature high temperatures near 80 degrees with comfortable dew points, tolerable humidity. Memorial Day also looks like a great day for outdoor activities; however, you'll want to make sure you keep yourself hydrated and wear plenty of sunscreen if you'll be out and about for an extended period of time. High temperatures will soar to close to 90 degrees on Memorial Day, and dew points by the afternoon will be climbing into the 60s making the air feel a bit more sticky.
TUESDAY
It'll really feel like summer Tuesday as we'll challenge some record high temperatures. In Allentown, the record for May 31st is 95° set back in 1939, and for Reading the record is 94° set back in 2013. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies with building heat and dew points climbing well into the 60s. The heat index will be a few degrees warmer thanks to those higher dew points, so lots of hydration will be necessary! A backdoor cold front then appears to drop in late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning allowing some slightly cooler air to push back into the region. Expect nighttime temperatures to falling through the lower 60s.
WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY
Highs are expected to drop back into the mid to upper 80s, however dew points look to remain well into the 60s, so it will still be a humid day. While a good chunk of Wednesday looks dry, a cold front encroaching on the region from the north and west late in the day may spark a shower or thunderstorm with the best odds for that to happen the further north and west one goes from the Lehigh Valley. This aforementioned cold front may linger into Thursday keeping the chance for a shower or thunderstorm in the forecast, mainly during the PM hours, with partly sunny skies expected otherwise. High temperatures will continue to get a little cooler Thursday falling back into the low and mid 80s, but once again dew points will remain in the 60s making for a sticky feel.
