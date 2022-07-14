It was a warm but less humid Wednesday with afternoon highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. It was another day with no rainfall and many locations are dealing with dry conditions and some rain would be welcome, as hit or miss storms over the past few weeks have largely missed most of our area.
That need will continue through the remainder of the week and into the weekend with no widespread rain in sight until later in the weekend and early next week, and even then, it's likely more in the way of scattered thunderstorms.
Skies will be partly to mostly sunny the next three days right through Saturday, with Thursday and Friday featuring comfortable humidity levels before some stickier air returns over the weekend.
Thunderstorm chances will rise Sunday into Monday ahead of a slow moving cold front. Highs will mostly be seasonably warm and in the mid to upper 80s over the next seven days, with an occasional flirtation with that elusive 90-degree mark in spots.
THURSDAY
Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds today with moderate humidity levels and seasonably warm highs in the mid 80s.
While there could be a spotty shower or thunderstorm in the Poconos on north towards the PA/NY border, most of the day is dry and pleasant.
Skies will be mostly clear Thursday night and a more comfortable night is on the way with lows down around 60 degrees.
FRIDAY
Friday will be a sun-sational and comfortable summer day, especially by mid-July standards. Skies should be mostly sunny with highs again in the mid 80s, right on par with where we should be this time of year. Winds will be light and humidity will be refreshingly low for mid-summer.
THIS WEEKEND
The weekend will feature a pair of partly sunny days with highs remaining in the mid 80s each afternoon.
Saturday should remain mainly dry, with perhaps a thunderstorm closer to the shore as a sea-breeze comes inland. Saturday's humidity levels should still be fairly tolerable for this time of year.
That changes on Sunday, with a more notable uptick in humidity and the better chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms. While we could use a widespread rain, this won't be it, as any activity looks hit or miss at best at this point.
Sunday afternoon and evening will be the more favorable time for a few of those pop-up storms.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
It will remain warm and humid early next week as a weak cold front approaches and may just wash itself out overhead and fall apart altogether. It should have just enough spark to allow for a few scattered shower and storms either day, although scattered is again the key word with each day likely more dry than wet overall. Highs will inch up into the upper 80s, with the humidity remaining rather high.