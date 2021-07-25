We had a beautiful start to the weekend yesterday with low humidity, lots of dry time and peeks of sunshine but we'll close the weekend on a bit of a different note. Sure enough, the heat and humidity will claw their way back today and with the increased stickiness will come an increased chance for a few thunderstorms, mainly later this afternoon and tonight. Stay alert for gusty winds and hail in any storm that could become strong today as the WFMZ viewing area is under a low risk for severe weather. After the passage of the cold front, dew points will take another drop but despite that it'll still be a hot start to the week with tolerable humidity levels. Other than today, the next best chance for showers and storms will be Thursday as another cold front slides through, so no washouts are looking likely over the next several days. Also, behind that late week front, we'll have a comfortable close to the week and nice start to the weekend with low humidity again and comfy temperatures!
SUNDAY
We’ll be tracking a cold front approaching from our north and west as the day progresses. Afternoon highs should reach the middle and upper 80s along with more noticeable humidity. As our cold front moves closer and clashes with the warm and sticky air mass, it will likely spark scattered showers and thunderstorms later in the afternoon and evening. A couple storms will have the potential to produce damaging wind gusts, at least some small hail, and heavy downpours. At this time, the Storm Prediction Center has the entire region highlighted under a “marginal” risk for severe weather Sunday. A shower or thunderstorm may remain into at least the early overnight hours.
MONDAY
Some of that western wildfire smoke may return for early next week as upper level winds again shift from that direction. The aforementioned cold front that we’ll track dropping in from our northwest on Sunday will move to the south and east of most of the region by Monday. It appears the front may not be able to clear southern New Jersey or Delaware, so these particular locations may continue to see a shower or thunderstorm as well as a sticky feel to the air for Monday. Meanwhile, for much of the rest of the region, Monday looks dry and a bit less sticky, although still very warm, if not hot, with a mix of sun and clouds and afternoon highs around 90 degrees.
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
High pressure looks to build in for Tuesday leading to a mainly dry day but still remaining hot and like Monday, the dew points and humidity may not be too terribly high. Wednesday looks to be another very warm day, and this time a little more humid, with highs in the upper 80s. At the same time, a stronger cold front is expected to track through Wednesday bringing back the chance for a stray shower or storm. Certainly, you'll see more dry time than dodging showers or storms.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
Another cold front will get set to pass through the area however, being far out from now, the timing and impacts confidence is not spot on. As of now, models highlight a front moving through Thursday night into Friday bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms. Both days will likely become breezy at times and behind the front Friday will come another drop in dew points and the return of sunny skies.
TRACK THE WEATHER: