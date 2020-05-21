Our weather hasn't changed much so far this week, and that's because the weather pattern hasn't changed much either. It's been persistently brisk and a bit cool for late May, with a constant shield of high clouds thin enough to allow for milky sunshine each day. We've had a weather traffic jam of sorts, with an early season tropical storm spinning off the coast, a pinwheeling cut-off low back to our west, and high pressure off the New England coast. That high has now pushed south much closer to our area which will finally lead to much lighter winds today along with a return to a lot more sunshine. Temperatures will also begin to inch up. This is all because traffic is beginning to flow again for the second half of the week, as Tropical Storm Arthur is gone, and that pesky cut-off low out to our west and then south will finally be on the move. Granted, that move is in our direction, leading to an increased chance of showers and perhaps a thunderstorm later Friday into Saturday. However, the rest of the holiday weekend looks dry as a new area of high pressure up over eastern Canada builds in and allows for some seasonably mild and rain-free weather.
TODAY
Thanks to mostly clear skies last night along with lightening winds as high pressure nosed its way southward to a position around Long Island, today got off to a chilly start as many saw lows in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. A few isolated spots were even colder in the 30s and may have even seen a little frost. Today should end up as the nicest day of the week weather-wise though with lots of sunshine and lighter winds thanks to that area of high pressure over Long Island. The wind will still be from the east and southeast and therefore off the ocean, which will still keep temperatures from warming too much, but we should manage to inch back above 70 degrees and close to our seasonable normal for this time of year.
TONIGHT
High pressure will initially retain its strong grip on the region this evening as it moves a little further east out to sea. We can expect skies to be mostly clear to start the night, but eventually, the clouds will be on the increase as that pesky cut-off low to our southwest starts to move a little further north and east. It’s not even entirely out of the question that some patchy fog or a little drizzle develops toward dawn, mainly however across the Delaware Valley, southern New Jersey, the Delmarva, and those close to the Mason-Dixon Line. Thanks to increasing clouds and more moisture in the air overnight, we’re looking at much milder lows compared to Wednesday night only dropping into the low 50s.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
As the cut-off low drifts up the coastal plain from the Carolinas, clouds will increase and skies should average out mostly cloudy both Friday and Saturday. Some showers will overspread the area from southwest to northeast during the day on Friday, and continue into Saturday. Now it won't be a washout, and it won't rain all or even most of the time. But there will be some periodic showers and perhaps a thunderstorm, with rainfall amounts generally around 0.25" for most, with a few amounts as high as 0.50" where a few heavier showers persist. The clouds and raindrops will temporarily pause the warming trend, with highs around 70 degrees on Friday and inching up into the low 70s on Saturday.
SUNDAY & MEMORIAL DAY
High pressure over the Canadian Maritimes will control our weather, but the clockwise flow of air around it will keep the ocean breeze blowing, although not as briskly as we've seen so far this week. With any wind off a 50-something-degree ocean, temperatures will not get too warm. But that being said, we should still see highs inch up into the mid 70s with at least partly sunny skies both days, making the second half of the holiday weekend the nicer half for outdoor activities.