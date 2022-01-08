After a snowy close to the week, we'll welcome in the weekend on a sunny but cold note. Temperatures Saturday morning will be in the teens, but it will feel more like the single digits. Also, any leftover slushy or wet roads from Friday will make for some slick spots Saturday morning. A front moving through Sunday evening looks to bring some rain perhaps mixing with freezing rain and sleet making for icy roads. Next week, doesn't look to bring any stand out storms but temperatures will take the main headline as the coldest air if the season arrives.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
High pressure will stretch back into the region as the weekend starts so we can expect plenty of sunshine; however, high temperatures are only expected to climb to around the freezing mark. The next wave of low pressure is expected to track in on Sunday leading to cloudy skies and some occasional rain showers. It appears some sleet and freezing rain could also occur across parts of the area Sunday morning or even into the early afternoon as temperatures may very well be around or below freezing when the moisture arrives. Sunday afternoon’s high should slowly but eventually climb back above freezing, mainly to the upper 30s.
MONDAY
A cold front associated with the aforementioned system will move offshore Sunday night bringing more cold air rushing in on a blustery northwest breeze Monday. More in the way of sunshine is expected to return, but that will also be mixed with some clouds, and the occasional flurry or snow shower is also possible thanks to that northwest breeze blowing over the Great Lakes. Monday’s highs will drop to around 32 degrees but wind chills will likely be closer to 20 degrees for much of the day. Nighttime temperature are expected to plummet into the teens.
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
Get ready for the coldest air of the season to arrive! Arctic high pressure will overspread the area bringing fairly dry and sunny conditions but also very cold air. Highs Tuesday and Wednesday morning will be in or around the single digits, perhaps even colder once wind chills are factored in making it feel closer to zero. Tuesday afternoon highs will cap in the lower 20s and Wednesday's highs likely in the upper 20s.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
After getting through two very cold days, temperatures will rebound back to the upper 30s as the week closes which is right the seasonable number. High pressure will break down and a more southwesterly flow will take over. A passing snow shower or flurries are also possible as an upper level trough swings through but no big weather makers in store.
