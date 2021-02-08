TODAY: Colder with sunshine and patchy clouds. High: 28
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds followed by a bit of snow arriving late. Low: 16
TUESDAY: Cloudy and not as cold with a period of snow, which can mix with some sleet or rain south from midday onward; coating to 2” accumulation for most but some 3” amounts also possible in the Poconos. High: 36
Sunday featured another coastal storm/Nor’Easter which brought a widespread area of 1 to 3 inches of snow with more significant amounts mainly south and east of the Lehigh Valley down into Bucks, Montgomery, and Chester Counties, and over into New Jersey roughly 30 miles north and west of Interstate 95. Some in these harder hit areas saw as much as 8-10 inches of snow! This was quite impressive given how quick this storm moved. Bottom line though, it still was nowhere near the magnitude of the storm we saw at the beginning of last week. Sunday’s storm has long since exited away to the north and east across Atlantic Canada and that allows cold Canadian high pressure to build in to begin the new week. While we start the week with plenty of sunshine, we have more chances for winter weather late tonight into Tuesday and again Wednesday night through Thursday night, perhaps even lingering into a portion of Friday. The Tuesday system looks like nothing more than light snow bringing a coating to an inch or two in many spots, but the system that looks to occur primarily on Thursday has a chance to be bigger, with snow, sleet, and freezing rain all a concern later in the week. Bottom line is, our weather pattern looks to remain cold and stormy for some time.
TODAY
We’ll start the week off with a break from the flakes, with a decent amount of sunshine mixed with patchy clouds. Temperatures will be much colder compared to the weekend however as we start the morning with lows well down into the teens. Certainly watch for slippery spots first thing in the morning as any standing water or slush from Sunday’s snow had the potential to freeze up last night if not treated. Highs today are only expected to reach the upper 20s, about 10 degrees colder than average for this time of year.
TONIGHT
High pressure that was overhead during the day Monday will move offshore tonight allowing a fast moving clipper low pressure system to move closer from the Midwest and Great Lakes. As this feature gets closer, it will increase our clouds tonight eventually turning skies overcast and sending a little light snow our way as we get into the pre-dawn hours of Tuesday. Tonight’s lows will once again be quite cold settling back into the mid and upper teens.
TUESDAY
A clipper low pressure system will move through Tuesday with some light snow, possibly mixed with some sleet and rain south of the Lehigh Valley closer to Trenton and Philly and certainly any places south of there. While it won’t amount to much, a coating to an inch or two of snow still seems like a good bet for a lot of locations with perhaps even some spots in the Poconos and northwestern New Jersey seeing up to 3”. We will certainly still need to be on-guard for potential slick spots when it comes to travel Tuesday, especially during the morning. It does seem by late afternoon, much of the precipitation is tapering and moving away, so the evening rush will probably be a little better. Tuesday’s highs should manage to get a little warmer climbing back into the mid to upper 30s.
LATER THIS WEEK
Another brisk but bright day awaits Wednesday, a break in between winter weather chances. A more significant system is possible late Wednesday night into Thursday, perhaps lingering all the way into Friday morning, which as of right now looks to start as snow and then possibly change to sleet and freezing rain for parts of the area, with accumulations of both snow and ice possible. It’s too early to talk amounts, but this would be the most impactful storm on the radar over the next seven days to watch. Highs during this period look to stay cold fluctuating back and forth between the upper 20s to around 30 degrees.
