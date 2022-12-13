High pressure remains overhead Wednesday which will keep plenty of sunshine in the forecast along with seasonably cold temperatures. A coastal storm will impact the region Thursday and Friday bringing our next shot of wintry weather. The timing, track and precipitation type will be key as to who sees what in their backyards. Areas near the coast and closer to I-95 will have a short-lived dose of wintry weather before changing over to a chilly rain whereas areas closer to I-78 around the heart of our area could have wintry precipitation last longer into the day. Folks closer to I-80 will likely see the longer duration of wintry weather before the low finally exits. After that, the weekend looks mostly dry with a low chance for a lingering flurry Saturday and temperatures both days remaining in the chilly 30s. Looking more into the future, a colder and possibly active pattern likely sets up through the holidays.
DETAILED FORECAST
TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY
Expect mostly clear skies and temperatures falling down through the 20s again. If winds can settle enough, there will be some areas of patchy frost again waking up Wednesday morning. High pressure will remain in control for Wednesday keeping our weather dry with just a little increase in some high clouds later in the day. Our average high for mid-December is in the mid 40s and the average low is in the upper 20s, but we'll likely be running a few degrees below normal.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
During this timeframe, a coastal low pressure system will impact our region. This initially looked like a "cutter" that would cut up through the Great Lakes, and give us milder temps and rain. But with a big traffic jam in the atmosphere up over the Arctic, that low is taking a detour and likely heads for the coast. And coastal lows this time of year usually mean chillier temps and the potential for winter weather. So, some combination of snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain, depending on the ultimate storm track and strength. As of now we're calling it a chance for periods of snow, ice, and rain starting as early as mid to late Thursday morning and lasting through at least Friday morning. Areas closer to I-95 and points south and east will likely see an all-rain event; northern Lehigh, Northampton and Berks counties and parts of Sussex county could see 2-4" and finally, parts of the Poconos could pick up near 4-8. Areas into parts of northern NJ may see a light coating but most of the Garden State will see a chilly rain and gusty winds especially along the immediate coastline.
WEEKEND
After the coastal low pressure system departs, a cold but mostly dry weekend lies ahead. Both days afternoon high temperatures will be in the middle and upper 30s, perhaps breezy at times and partly sunny. There may be a stray snow shower or flurries Saturday. That potential looks to stay mainly to our north but its worth mentioning as of now.
