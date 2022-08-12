First we got rid of the heat, and then the humidity. And now that they are both gone, we're left to reap the benefits over the next three days. The most comfortable stretch of weather in more than a month is ours to enjoy through the weekend, with partly to mostly sunny skies, comfortably warm highs in the low 80s each afternoon, and refreshingly low humidity levels as well.
The nights are even comfier, with great sleeping weather and cool and comfy 50s, as opposed to those muggy 70-something-degree nights we've sweated to over the past month.
Things change early next week, as low pressure slowly meanders its way through the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast. Its precise track will determine if we see just a few scattered showers and thunderstorms or perhaps a more beneficial and soaking rain, but it does look a bit cloudier, cooler, and at least somewhat unsettled Monday and Tuesday, with gradual improvements the rest of the week.
The 90-degree heat looks to stay away though for at least the next week, so enjoy the break from the summer muggies!
FRIDAY
Many of us will welcome the comfort with open arms on Friday, with mostly sunny skies from start to finish with nothing more than a few fair weather cumulus clouds dotting the deep blue sky. Look for a cool and comfy northerly breeze around 10-15mph, and highs back in the low 80s with noticeably lower and refreshing humidity levels.
FRIDAY NIGHT
Friday night looks mostly clear with great sleeping weather and lows down in the mid 50s.
The annual Perseids meteor shower will also peak Friday night, and the clear skies provide great viewing conditions. However, the natural light pollution from the August full moon will play a little bit of a spoiler and make some meteors more difficult to see. Still, give it a try by looking northeast overnight, with the best chance of spotting meteors after midnight and before sunrise.
THIS WEEKEND
The weekend should feature mostly sunny skies on Saturday, and partly sunny skies on Sunday with more clouds later in the day. It looks dry, comfortably warm, and pleasant with daytime highs around 80 degrees, and nighttime lows between 55 and 60 degrees.
Enjoy the nice weekend days and the nice sleeping weather at night. Unsettled weather looks to possibly set up early next week.
MONDAY AND TUESDAY
An upper level low looks to set up over the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast U.S., and as a result, expect an unsettled pattern Monday and Tuesday with lots of clouds and some occasional showers and storms.
Just how much rain falls will depend on the speed, track, and strength of that upper level low, with either some steadier and beneficial rains if the low tracks close by, or just some scattered showers and a few thunderstorms if it stays more to our south and east.
Given the clouds and rain chances, temperatures likely remain cooler than average, with highs only in the mid and upper 70s early next week.
LATER NEXT WEEK
That upper level low should depart and be either offshore or up towards New England by mid-week. As a result, our weather will slowly improve, with a mix of clouds and sunshine Wednesday through Friday and continued comfortable temperatures.
Highs should inch back up closer to 80 degrees after a cool start to the week, with lows close to 60 degrees.
There is the small chance of a shower or thunderstorm each day, especially if that upper low isn't too far off to our northeast. But much of the time later next week looks dry, as we keep the heat and humidity away indefinitely.
TRACK THE WEATHER: