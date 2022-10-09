Mother nature is certainly on a rollercoaster ride now weather-wise as we saw a return to high temperatures only in the upper 50s Saturday along with a brisk northwesterly breeze occasionally gusting between 20 and 25 mph. The difference however between Saturday and what we experienced several days ago is that this go around, we have plenty of sunshine to bask in compared to cloudy and dismal weather. Sunday is a touch warmer with highs inching up just past the 60-degree mark, but that's after some possible early morning frost and sunrise temps in the mid 30s. We'll keep the sunshine a fixture in the forecast through the first half of next week, and 70-degree warmth will come back Tuesday through Thursday. A slow-moving cold front will bring our only chance of rain sometime later Thursday into Thursday night, possibly lingering into first thing Friday morning. That will be followed by another shot of chilly air for next weekend.
SUNDAY
Winds won't be as brisk on Sunday, but it will still be rather cool with highs in the low 60s. High pressure will remain firmly in control as it scoots by to our south, so we can expect abundant sunshine, with some frost on the pumpkin possible around sunrise. Our average high for this time in October is in the upper 60s, so we're still on the cooler side of average. Mainly clear skies and light winds are again expected Sunday night, so low temperatures once more may get cold enough into the 30s to allow some areas of frost to form.
MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY
High pressure remains in control for the first half of the week keeping our weather dry and quiet. A weak upper level disturbance will pass through Monday and this may lead to a slight increase in the clouds, however no rain is expected. High temperatures will slowly but surely get a little bit warmer getting back into the mid and upper 60s…certainly a bit more comfortable to be out and about in. Then Tuesday, wall-to-wall sunshine is expected as high pressure should be right over top of the region. And once more, temperatures should continue to climb as highs get back to around 70 degrees. High pressure will move off the coast for Wednesday allowing some mid and high clouds to increase from the west, but again, no rainfall. And with the high off the coast, we’ll see a return to a south or southwesterly wind flow which will in turn keep our warming trend going. Highs Wednesday should reach the low to mid 70s. Lows will moderate too during the first half of the week and climb back into the 40s after the 30-something-degree nights over the weekend.
LATER NEXT WEEK
Our next cold front is due to approach later Thursday or Thursday night, so that will be our next real chance of appreciable rain. Right now we expect a mostly cloudy day Thursday, but still mild temperatures with a southerly wind flow right out ahead of our front. If the rain holds off long enough, we may still manage to see high temperatures reach 70 degrees or just above that. Some steadier/heavier rain, and maybe even a rumble or two of thunder, will be possible Thursday night with the cold front crossing the region. Then some showers may linger early Friday morning in the wake of the front, before skies clear for much of the rest of the day as breezes kick up and some much cooler air settles back in. Highs Friday may once again struggle to even get to 60 degrees.
