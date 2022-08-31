Finally, a welcome break from some persistent August heat and humidity has arrived, as we say good-bye to 90-degree highs and 70-degree dew points, and say hello to some long overdue comfort. As an air mass with some refreshingly low humidity becomes more established, the comfort will peak the next few days, with seasonably and pleasantly warm days around 80-85 degrees and cool and comfy overnights that drop into the 50s. All the while, clear skies should mean abundant sunshine for Thursday and Friday and even most of Saturday as well. Then over the Labor Day holiday weekend, we'll bring back the warmth as highs climb into the upper 80s Saturday and Sunday, accompanied by some moderate humidity levels later in the weekend as well. As a slow moving cold front approaches later Sunday into Monday, there is the chance for a thunderstorm or two Sunday afternoon, and a few showers or a thunderstorm anytime on Labor Day, though both days will be far from a washout. We'll settle back into the more seasonably low 80s next week and bring back some partly sunny and drier weather by the middle to end of the week.
TONIGHT
We'll finally have some nice sleeping weather for a change, as you may be able to give those air conditioners a break for the next few nights. Gone are the muggy nights, and here the next three nights are some cool and comfy ones, with lows in the mid to upper 50s, clear skies, and light winds.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
Talk about a sun-sational start to September! We're looking at a pair of abundantly sunny days to start the month and wrap up the week, with mostly sunny skies and seasonably and comfortably warm highs in the low to mid 80s each afternoon. Humidity will remain refreshingly low and very comfortable, so if you want to kick start your holiday weekend early, Mother Nature just gave you a really good excuse. We can thank high pressure, which crests overhead into Friday and then slides off the New England coast over the weekend.
SATURDAY
This will be the best of the three holiday weekend days, with partly to mostly sunny skies and still tolerable humidity levels. It will be a bit warmer than the previous few days, with highs in the mid to upper 80s. While this is an entirely dry day for most, there is the slight chance of a late day or evening thundershower in the Poconos or northeast PA. But again, most are dry to start the weekend.
SUNDAY AND LABOR DAY MONDAY
For the second half of the holiday weekend, we'll watch a slow moving front drop down from Canada. That means there will be the chance of an afternoon thunderstorm or two on Sunday, but the day is more dry than wet overall, warm, and more humid as well as we bring back some summer-time mugginess for a brief visit. Highs will be in the upper 80s on Sunday, but drop into the upper 70s come Monday with our front likely somewhere overhead or just to our south. If that's the case, it's a cloudier (or at least mostly cloudy) Labor Day Monday. And while it won't e a washout at this point, there is the chance for a few showers or a thunderstorm at anytime on Monday. This makes Labor Day the "iffiest" day of the holiday weekend. A shower chance could linger into Tuesday, but drier weather is expected to prevail most of next week.
TRACK THE WEATHER: