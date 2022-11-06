Sunday was definitely a cloudier day compared to Saturday, and we even saw rounds of showers, especially in the morning, but this drearier weather certainly didn’t stop temperatures from running well above normal. Thanks to a persistent southerly wind flow, Sunday afternoon highs still managed to get to at or just above 70 degrees in most spots with parts of the Delaware Valley and southern New Jersey getting even warmer into the upper 70s where it was drier with a little more sunshine. The showers we saw Sunday were in advance of a cold front that will cross the region tonight keeping a slight chance for a shower in the forecast overnight. The cooler air behind the front however will be delayed, so we still anticipate unseasonably warm high temperatures Monday in the lower 70s as a decent amount of sunshine also returns. Then it's back to reality on Election Day with seasonably cool sunshine, a stiff breeze, and mid to upper 50s for highs for the middle of the week, which will seem cool compared to the weekend for sure! Sunshine and dry weather will take us right through Thursday as temperatures start to turn milder again. This will be followed by a good chance for a soaking rain late Friday into Friday night, perhaps lingering into early Saturday.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
A cold front will be crossing the region tonight keeping skies rather cloudy along with a continued chance for a spotty shower. Spotty is the key word though, so expect dry times to certainly rule to roost overall tonight. We will once again be very mild tonight thanks to all the cloud cover and a southerly breezy blowing right out ahead of the aforementioned front. Look for overnight lows to only drop into the lower 60s.
MONDAY
Our aforementioned cold front should be moving east of the region and offshore by around sunrise Monday taking any shower activity with it. While some pesky clouds (and maybe even a stray shower in parts of New Jersey) may be seen first thing in the morning Monday, much of the day looks to be rather sunny. And while a big blast of cool air will eventually build in behind our front, it will be delayed for one more day as yet again afternoon highs are expected to reach the lower 70s. We may fall a few degrees shy of record highs, but regardless, here’s a look at those numbers for comparison: 74 degrees at ABE (set in 1938) and 74 degrees in RDG (set in 2020). If you like this warmer weather, be sure to enjoy the last unseasonably warm day before an Election Day temperature reality check greets us on Tuesday.
ELECTION DAY TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
Mostly sunny skies will return for the middle of next week, but as high pressure builds in, east to northeast winds, a bit brisk Tuesday, means a return to reality temperature-wise. Highs will be back to normal in the seasonably cool mid to upper 50s for both Tuesday and Wednesday, which is right where we should be for this time of year. Look for lots of sunshine both days, so the weather will fully cooperate for voters heading to the polls. You may need a light jacket though, after being spoiled by the warmth the preceding week.
LATER IN THE WEEK
High pressure will remain in control for Thursday as it builds off the coast. The result will be another mostly sunny day with a return to a southerly wind flow bringing high temperatures back to milder levels. We expect the highs Thursday to get back into the low and mid 60s. We'll then watch a cold front to our west and a disturbance (possibly a tropical system) along the coast of the Southeast US converge, likely bringing some rain our way later in the day Friday and especially Friday night, perhaps lingering into the start of Saturday. Just how wet we get will be determined by how these two features interact, but as the way things look right now, the heaviest rain appears to be centered around overnight Friday. Despite the clouds and rain expected later Friday, a continued southerly wind flow in advance of our storm system will keep high temperatures mild in the mid 60s. A big blast of chilly air will eventually settle in however over the course of the weekend in the wake of our departing storm system.
