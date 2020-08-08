Finally, our weather has really quieted down after the last couple days featured some areas getting scattered showers and thunderstorms which added to flooding issues coming off of Tropical Storm Isaias. A stalled front to our south was responsible for those additional storms, and fortunately, that front continued to weaken and scoot further south and east Saturday allowing a bubble of high pressure to return to the region. The result was a dry day for the large majority of the area with just some very isolated afternoon shower activity popping up over the mountains to the north courtesy of high humidity and a weak upper level disturbance moving by to our north. Saturday did start foggy in some spots due to leftover damp ground from previous rains, and there was even enough leftover moisture in the air from the aforementioned stalled front to lead to some pesky clouds. Once we got into Saturday afternoon however, clouds eroded and more sunshine was seen. Afternoon highs reached seasonable levels in the mid 80s, but it felt a couple degrees warmer due to the high humidity. As we continue through the rest of the weekend into the start of next week, high pressure will continue to dominate our forecast leading to dry conditions with mostly sunny skies (after some early morning fog). Humidity is going to remain high, and afternoon highs will get warmer Sunday in the upper 80s followed by numbers around or just above 90 degrees Monday and Tuesday. The forecast will turn a little more unsettled mid to late next week as a cold front moves in from our west and then stalls across the region leading to scattered showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will slowly drop back through the 80s with the more unsettled stretch plus more cloud cover, but humidity levels will remain high.
TONIGHT
Thanks to rather high humidity combined with a very weak upper level disturbance moving across Upstate New York into New England, a stray shower can’t entirely be ruled out early on this evening, mainly across the Poconos or far northern New Jersey. Other than that, look for a muggy, but dry, night with partly cloudy skies and lows dropping into the mid and upper 60s. Similar to last night, areas of fog will likely form again after midnight into the pre-dawn hours of Sunday, especially across sheltered valley locations, and areas south and east of the Lehigh Valley.
SUNDAY AND MONDAY
High pressure builds in and crests overhead, effectively shutting off any chance for rain for both Sunday and Monday and ensuring partly to mostly sunny skies. Both days will likely start with a little fog in spots, but by a couple hours after sunrise, that fog should dissipate giving way to ample sunshine. Temperatures will continue to inch higher, with upper 80s for highs expected on Sunday and near 90 degrees expected by Monday. Dew points will stay high, generally in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees, so that will keep humidity values rather high making things feel a couple degrees warmer than the actual air temperature.
TUESDAY
Tuesday looks like it will continue to be dry in most locations courtesy of high pressure still well in control as it makes its way off the coast. We can expect another rather sunny day with hot afternoon high temperatures around or just above 90 degrees and high humidity. Some clouds are expected to increase during the PM hours as a cold front slowly pushes closer to the region from the Midwest. This front may help to touch off a few showers or thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening Tuesday, especially north and west of the Lehigh Valley, but most of the region will likely have to wait until Wednesday and beyond for a greater opportunity to see showers and thunderstorms.
WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY
The aforementioned cold front that approaches from the Midwest late in the day Tuesday will move across the region Wednesday and then stall or hang out somewhere close by through the second half of the week. This will lead to more clouds and the greater chance for showers and thunderstorms from Wednesday through Friday, some of which could be locally strong. Thanks to more clouds and the more unsettled stretch, highs will at least be dropping back into the upper 80s Wednesday and Thursday, and more seasonable mid 80s by Friday, however the humidity will remain at very sticky levels.