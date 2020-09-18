For the first three days of this week, our lack of blue skies could be attributed to that pesky high altitude smoke from those western wildfires, making our skies hazy and a milky white. Thursday, we had those milky skies yet again, but this go around, it was an increase in high and mid-level clouds that was more responsible. The clouds are from an approaching cold front that passed through the area late last night, and the remnants of what was once Hurricane Sally, which will largely remain to our south and east and exit out to sea today.
Outside of a brief shower or two early this morning south and east of Interstate 95, it's a dry forecast through the weekend and actually most of next week as well. But after squeezing out a few 70-something-degree days despite the haze and clouds over the last few days, another impressive shot of early season cool air will arrive for the weekend.
While dry with plenty of sunshine Saturday and Sunday, expect the last weekend of summer to feel more like we expect an October weekend to feel, with highs only in the mid 60s and overnight lows deep down into the 40s. The dry weather continues into next week with a gradual warming trend commencing by mid-week, ironically just in time for the official start of fall on Tuesday.
TODAY
Thanks to plenty of clouds last night, our low temperatures this morning were the warmest they have been in several days only dropping into the mid and upper 50s. These numbers are actually much closer to normal for this time of the year.
Many of us start the day with some lingering clouds, and a leftover shower or two is even possible, mainly from near Interstate 95 to the shore.
As we move through the day however, look for the clouds to break and give way to increasing sunshine. It will turn a little breezy and a little cooler compared to Thursday, with highs returning to around 70 degrees.
TONIGHT
High pressure over the Great Lakes and eastern Canada will flex its muscles tonight leading to plenty of clear sky across the region. A north breeze will remain a little gusty at times, certainly early on, and this breeze will continue to drive in a very cool and dry air mass that sets the stage for an October feel this weekend. Overnight lows will drop all the way back into the low and mid 40s again.
THIS WEEKEND
High pressure over southeastern Canada will continue to control our weather through the weekend, providing lots of sun but a cool northeast flow of air around it.
Afternoon highs will only be in the mid 60s, about 10 degrees cooler than normal for mid-September, with nighttime lows not far from 40 degrees, including some mid to upper 30s in the normally colder spots. Saturday will be the cooler feeling of the two days with a little more of a brisk breeze compared to Sunday when our high nudges a bit closer.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
Our high pressure system continues to be the main weather player on the map, providing continued cool sunshine on Monday and milder sunshine on Tuesday, the first day of fall. Hurricane Teddy will likely be somewhere between Bermuda and the Canadian Maritimes, providing big surf along the northeast coast but hopefully nothing else. Highs will again be in the mid 60s Monday, warming into the low 70s Tuesday and warmer still later next week.