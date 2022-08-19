On Thursday, the weekly drought monitor map was released, and despite this being the 7th driest summer on record, so far in the Lehigh Valley most of us are still not officially in a drought, at least not yet. The drought in North Jersey continues to expand, moderate to severe in some locations. And rainfall deficits for the summer are around 6" for much of the area, with little rain in sight.
We'll wrap up the week with a hot but not humid Friday, with plenty of sunshine and our only shot at hitting 90 degrees over the next seven days.
The weekend looks mostly dry, with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 80s, with the first chance of a shower or thunderstorm arriving late Sunday or more likely Sunday night.
Our best chance for some needed rain will come Monday into Tuesday with some scattered showers and thunderstorms, hopefully widespread enough to put a dent in our ever-growing rainfall deficits.
FRIDAY
Today will be hot as high temperatures top out at 90 degrees, but the humidity values will remain fairly low once again. Look for a good amount of sunshine through the day as well.
It's also one and done for 90° highs, as 80s return for the weekend and all of next week.
THIS WEEKEND
Humidity levels will inch up over the weekend, but it will only turn moderately humid, not oppressively so, with dew points only in the low 60s at most.
Weather-wise, expect a mix of sun and clouds both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s, so seasonably warm with tolerable humidity all weekend long.
Both days look mainly dry, with just the slight chance of a shower or t-storm late Sunday creeping in from central Pennsylvania. The better shower/thunderstorm chance should hold off until Sunday night and Monday.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
Monday looks to feature our best chance for some needed rain, but even so, it's still likely only some scattered showers and thunderstorms Sunday night into Monday night. We'll take anything we can get, but most of us need a few widespread, all-day soakings, and that type of rain is just not in the cards right now.
Highs remain in the low to mid 80s most of next week, so seasonably warm, with no additional 90-degree days in sight.
A shower or t-storm chance will linger into Tuesday and Wednesday, but rain chances diminish compared to Monday.