After a chilly and blustery start to the week, high temperatures will quickly warm back to pleasant levels in the 60s for Tuesday and Wednesday. Tuesday will stay dry and sunny while more clouds and a bit of rain returns later in the day on Wednesday as yet another cold front approaches the region. Behind this front, temperatures will turn drastically colder for the latter half of the week with gusty winds adding an extra chill to the air. If the cold air can catch up to the moisture, there could be a changeover to wet snow early Friday before clearing out heading into the afternoon. Sunshine and drier conditions will gradually return as we head into Easter weekend!
TUESDAY
Tuesday will be a dry and sunny day as high pressure builds overhead and moves offshore. With more of a southerly wind flow expected, we should see some milder air build in. Afternoon highs Tuesday are expected to return to the more comfortable low to mid 60s.
WEDNESDAY
Skies turn cloudy on Wednesday, but temperatures remain quite mild, as a cold front advances closer to the region from our west. Out ahead of this front, a southwesterly wind flow will help keep highs in the low to mid 60s, even with plenty of clouds. Some rain is also likely, especially later in the afternoon through the nighttime hours.
THURSDAY
As we get into the pre-dawn hours of Thursday morning, our cold front should be moving off to our east, and once again some blustery and colder conditions will be settling back into the region. It might get cold enough to see some leftover showers mix with or change to some wet snow pre-dawn Thursday, mainly north and west of the Lehigh Valley. That front will be long gone by midday and afternoon Thursday, and while we’ll return to dry weather with a few breaks of sun, some much colder and blustery weather will also make a comeback. Look for highs Thursday to only reach the mid 40s, and with the winds factored in, it will feel more like it’s wintertime in the 30s.
FRIDAY
Broad high pressure from our west will influence the region Friday leading to no precipitation and plenty of sunshine. While it should be a bright day, don’t let that fool you as it will feel more like winter. Afternoon highs are only expected to reach the low to mid 40s, and winds will remain gusty leading to wind chills well down into the 30s.
