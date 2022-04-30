Friday featured another day of abundant sunshine, but temperatures still felt more like late March with morning temperatures close to freezing for many and highs struggling to do much better than 60 degrees. Plus, brisk breezes again added a chill to an already cool late April day. Winds finally diminish tonight, but another cold night is on the way with clear skies and near freezing temperatures. Then comes the weekend, as April turns to May, and it should be a nice transition with plentiful sunshine on Saturday, then sunshine followed by increasing clouds on Sunday. A shower could sneak in late in the day Sunday, but the better chance for some rain will hold off until Sunday night. While a few more chilly mornings are on the way, the afternoons should be milder as highs climb higher into the 60s each day over the weekend. Monday may be a cloudier and cooler day and a few more showers are possible the first half of next week, but temperatures should remain closer to seasonable levels for most of next week.
SATURDAY
After a cold and in some cases freezing start early Saturday, abundant sunshine should make for a dry and pleasant afternoon, and it will be milder than the past few days have been as well. Highs will inch up into the low to mid 60s, still a touch below our upper 60s average high for the last day of April, but a big improvement compared to earlier in the week. The winds will be much lighter compared to the last 48 hours as well, which will add to the overall niceness of the day. It will still be rather chilly Saturday
SUNDAY
While Saturday will be the better weekend day, Sunday doesn't look all that bad either, even though clouds increase and there's an outside chance of a shower. Expect sunshine to mix with increasing clouds, and despite that, the slow warming trend continues with highs back up in the upper 60s. A shower could sneak in from the west later in the day, although the better chance for some rain showers will hold off until Sunday evening or Sunday night. Showers look mostly light and scattered, so no heavy or long-lasting rain is expected.
MONDAY
Some showers from Sunday night may spill over into Monday morning, and the clouds look to spill over into the entire day. So expect a mostly cloudy and cooler start to the first week of May with highs back in the low 60s. Add in a light easterly ocean breeze, and you have all the makings of a gray and cool day.
TUESDAY
Right now, Tuesday looks to start off dry with some sunshine and milder temperatures, although clouds may again increase with another chance for some showers later Tuesday into Tuesday night. Highs should be back up around seasonable levels and close to 70 degrees, even with the increasing clouds and rain chances.
TRACK THE WEATHER: