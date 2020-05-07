TODAY: Sunshine mixing with clouds, breezy at times with a stray shower possible late, mainly north and west. High: 66
TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with a spotty evening shower, mainly north. Low: 43
FRIDAY: Becoming cloudy and cooler with periods of rain, mainly in the afternoon and evening. High: 55 Low: 34
Weather doesn't usually follow a discernible trend, but it has the last four days. Take our highs in the Lehigh Valley for instance: 80s on Sunday, 70s on Monday, and 60s on Tuesday. So it would logically follow that Wednesday's highs should be in the 50s, and sure enough, they were. That can be attributed to the abundant clouds, a wind off the ocean, and a little bit of rain and drizzle from time to time, although it was hardly a soaking. In fact, most places saw at most a few hundredths of an inch of rain through mid-afternoon. The damp weather tapered off late last night as clouds gradually broke up close to sunrise today. Last night’s lows dropped back into the low and mid 40s. We’ll get a break from the gray and gloom today, but it will be short-lived as another round of rain, this one a little steadier, arrives later Friday into early Friday night. Once that rain departs, the core of some unseasonably chilly if not cold air, at least by May standards, arrives to start Mother's Day weekend. Area moms may have their first dry Mother's Day in five years, and Sunday won't be as cold as Saturday, but it will stay cool and brisk, although also be bright, for mom's big day.
TODAY
Today probably qualifies as the nicest day we have left this week, in terms of sunshine and temperatures. Plenty of sunshine can be expected for a while today before some clouds start to thicken and increase later in the afternoon ahead of a cold front arriving from the northwest. Afternoon highs today will bounce back closer to, but still a bit below, seasonable levels reaching the mid 60s. We’ll also see a bit of a brisk northwest then westerly breeze behind our departing storm from yesterday and ahead of our next cold front, the one that will eventually deliver the core of the chill this weekend. While a stray rain shower may arrive late in the afternoon ahead of this front up towards the Interstate 80/81 corridors, most of the day remains dry.
TONIGHT
The aforementioned cold front that drops in from the northwest late in the day today will move through during the evening perhaps sparking a few showers, again mainly closer to the Interstate 80/81 corridors. Once we get into the heart of the overnight, showers should move away, and we can expect partly to mostly cloudy skies otherwise with overnight lows dropping back into the low and mid 40s.
FRIDAY
Low pressure will develop and ripple along a cold front as it slides through Pennsylvania and New Jersey, spreading another area of some rain and drizzle our way, mainly Friday afternoon and evening. It's another cool day that may start out dry and even with a little sunshine, before rain develops from west to east by afternoon. Highs will be back down in the mid to upper 50s with the thickening clouds and developing rain, with rainfall amounts around 0.50" for most of us. As colder air works in Friday night as our low departs, the rain may mix with our change to wet snow over the higher elevations of northeast PA and northwest NJ. Lows drop into the mid 30s, and northwest winds ramp up, driving wind chills into the 20s by Saturday morning. Isn't wind chill an term to have to use in the month of May?
SATURDAY
Ready for a late winter feel in early May? Well ready or not, here it comes on Saturday! Expect clouds to mix with at least some sunshine, but with northwest winds that may gust up to 40 miles-per-hour and highs perhaps not even reaching 50 degrees (mid to upper 40s for most of us), it will feel chilly if not cold, with wind chills in the 20s and 30s throughout much of the day. While most of the day is dry, a few rain and even snow showers are possible behind our departing storm. Snowflakes in May, while certainly not unheard of, aren't exactly a regular thing either, so enjoy the rare "treat" if you happen to see a few conversational snowflakes on Saturday.
MOTHER'S DAY
For many moms, there has been at least some rain each of the last four Mother's Days. But that streak may finally be broken this year, with at least partly sunny skies expected for area moms on Sunday before another fast moving low pressure gives us some possible showers Sunday night and early Monday. While still brisk and cool with highs in the upper 50s, it won't be as cold or windy as Saturday was.
MONDAY
Low pressure will approach from our west Sunday night and cross the region into Monday morning, heading out to sea later in the day Monday. The result will be a return to rather cloudy skies for a while Monday, along with a bit of rain, mainly from the morning through midday. Later in the afternoon, we may see some clearing along with drier times as our storm system heads out to sea, but don’t expect temperatures to really take off. Highs will continue to run well below normal only reaching the upper 50s.