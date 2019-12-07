TONIGHT: Mainly clear and very cold. Low: 19
SUNDAY: Sunshine becoming mixed with high clouds; a little milder in the afternoon. High: 44
SUNDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds with some rain arriving late; some ice possible to the north. Low: 34
|NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME
Unlike last weekend which was filled with plenty of weather drama, certainly at the tail end, this weekend has started quiet, and will remain that way through the end. Temperatures to start the weekend have been below normal, but we anticipate these numbers to get back closer to normal to end the weekend. The ample sunshine that we also started with this weekend will remain through the end as well. Rather mild temperatures will return to the region to start next week, especially Tuesday, but this will be accompanied by periods of soaking rain at the same time. We then dry out for the middle and latter part of next week, but gusty winds and cold temperatures will also return to the region.
High pressure moved over-top of the region Saturday providing us with mostly sunny skies and light winds. A northwesterly wind flow however provided the region with some chilly air from Canada as afternoon highs topped out around 40 degrees which is about 5 degrees below normal for this time of the year. High pressure will stay overhead for tonight making for mainly clear skies and very light winds. This setup combined with the chilly air mass already in place will be a great promoter to drop overnight lows all the way down into the upper teens to around 20 degrees. It will be a very cold start then Sunday morning, but with high pressure moving offshore Sunday, our wind flow will change to a southerly direction and this will make for a more seasonable afternoon. We can expect Sunday's highs to return to the mid 40s. Once again, we should see a decent amount of sunshine, but there will be some high and then mid-level clouds streaming across the region during the second half of the day.
An area of low pressure will track from the Midwest into the Great Lakes Monday dragging a trailing cold front with it. This is what we refer to as an inland "cutter" system since it will be moving well north and west of our region putting us in a mild sector. This is certainly not a favorable storm track for winter weather across our region. A south and southwesterly wind flow ahead of the low pressure system and cold front will bring a surge of mild air up the Eastern Seaboard right across our region. Periods of rain, perhaps heavy on occasion, will also accompany this surge of mild air for both Monday and Tuesday. The rain may start to work in during the pre-dawn hours of Monday, and at this point, it might be cold enough for some higher elevations of the Poconos and far northwestern New Jersey to see a little freezing rain or sleet. Little or no accumulation is expected however at this time. Highs Monday are expected to reach the low 50s, but on Tuesday, it's very well possible highs climb to around 60 degrees. Most locations look to pick up around 1.00" of total rainfall by the time it's all said and done either late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning.
The storm system providing us with the wet start to the week will slowly but surely make it's way offshore and to our south late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. Colder air will be building in behind the departing storm system and if this colder air moves in quick enough while enough moisture is still leftover, we could see rain mixing with and changing over to a period of snow. It's still way too early however to discuss accumulations, if there will even be any at all.
Arctic cold air will continue to blast in throughout Wednesday and stick around for the remainder of the work week as highs are expected to return to the 30s. Thursday will likely be the coldest day through the period with highs struggling to get above 32 degrees. The winds will also kick up at times during this stretch making for wind chill values in the teens and 20s. By-in-large things look dry through this period, but a few weak pieces of upper level energy swinging through combined with a northwest wind flow over the Great Lakes may occasionally bring a flurry or two, mainly Wednesday. An area of low pressure will move up from our southwest Friday night into Saturday bringing with it some slightly warmer air, and hence, mostly rain. When this moisture initially works in however late Friday night, the air may be cold enough for a brief period of ice and snow. Highs return to the seasonable mid 40s next weekend.
Have a great and safe night and remainder of the weekend!