Astronomical spring officially begins next Saturday, just 11 days from now. And you don’t have to wait that long to “spring ahead” your clocks, which takes place this weekend. But the wait is even shorter still for spring-like temperatures, which will arrive today, with the first 60-degree highs of the year in sight this week!
Monday was the transition day from colder, where we were this past weekend, to dramatically warmer, where we will be the rest of this week. All the while, it remains dry with no worse than partly sunny skies through Thursday. A late week cold front will bring us a few rain showers, sometime Thursday night into Friday, but only light rain is currently expected.
That front will provide a temperature reality check by the weekend however, as much cooler temperatures arrive as we start the descent on our month-long March temperature roller coaster ride. Highs will be back in the 40s once we’re back on daylight saving time, so it will be sharply cooler for our first 7pm sunset Sunday evening.
DETAILED FORECAST
TODAY
High pressure will be more overhead of the region, preparing to slide off the coast and really kick start our warming trend. A weak cold front dropping in from our north first thing in the morning will lead to some patchy clouds early, but look for those clouds to fade away rather quickly as the day progresses giving way to abundant sunshine and a light westerly breeze. The westerly component to the breeze on the back side of high pressure will help to drawn in some much milder air, and we can expect afternoon highs to climb all the way into the upper 50s with perhaps a few spots even reaching 60 degrees.
TONIGHT
High pressure will remain overhead tonight keeping winds light along with a fair amount of clear sky. Don’t be shocked however if skies turn partly cloudy on occasion as some high clouds stroll in from our west due to a warm front. There certainly won’t be any precipitation with this front however, and overnight lows once again aren’t expected to be too terribly cold for this time of the year, only dropping to around 32 degrees.
WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY
As high pressure anchors itself off the East Coast, increasingly warm south to southwest winds will send highs soaring into the 60s with time. The one catch for Wednesday is that the southerly wind will also have a little bit of an easterly onshore component to it. With water temperatures still being quite chilly, this will probably limit our temperatures from really taking off. Wednesday should still be a rather warm day for this time of the year, but highs will likely only get to right around 60 degrees.
On Thursday, our wind should be straight up south or even a little southwesterly all over land and that should allow temperatures to really take off. We should see highs Thursday soar into the mid and upper 60s and it’s not even entirely out of the realms of possibilities that someone, certainly south of Interstate 78, makes a run at 70 degrees.
All the while, skies will remain partly to mostly sunny as the first genuine shot of spring-like warmth is welcomed with open arms by many of us, especially after the second snowiest February on record!
FRIDAY
Plenty of clouds and a few showers are possible anytime from later Thursday night through Friday and Friday night but any rain showers should be light and scattered. We’ll sneak in one more warm day on the spring-like side of a cold front, with highs on Friday still in the mid 60s. Cooler weather follows for the weekend.
THIS WEEKEND
Don’t forget to “spring ahead” those clocks Saturday night, even though we’ll be falling back temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 40s on Saturday, and continue their decline into the lower 40s by Sunday. The weekend looks dry, with clearing skies on Saturday and plenty of sunshine Sunday. But brisk breezes are likely throughout the weekend, bringing in the chillier air and increasing the chilly feel.
