The 70-something-degree sunshine came back for an encore on Friday, as what began as a damp and dismal week ended on a warm and bright note. And the upcoming weekend looks just as sunny as the past few days have been, so it will "look" just as nice. But yes, there's a catch, It certainly won't "feel" quite as nice, unless you like a chilly, brisk, and crisp fall feel. We'll have a pair of mostly sunny days for the weekend, but Saturday's highs won't make it out of the 50s, with a brisk breeze adding an extra chill. Sunday is a little less cool and breezy, with highs inching up just past the 60-degree mark, but that's after some possible early morning frost and sunrise temps in the mid 30s. We'll keep the sunshine a fixture in the forecast through the first half of next week, and we'll bring back the 70-degree warmth come the middle of the week. A slow moving cold front will bring our only chance of rain sometime later Thursday or Friday, followed by another shot of chilly air for next weekend.
SATURDAY
While last weekend was damp and dreary, this weekend will be partly to mostly sunny from start to finish. There is a catch though, and that is it will be rather chilly and brisk, most notably Saturday. Despite the sunshine, highs will only be in the mid to upper 50s on Saturday, with a northwest breeze around 10-20mph adding a chill. Winds will diminish Saturday night, which looks cold and clear with lows in the mid 30s. Some frost is possible, and would become likely and more widespread if winds can diminish altogether.
SUNDAY
Winds won't be as brisk on Sunday, but it will still be cool with highs in the low 60s. Abundant sunshine will again be the rule, with some frost on the pumpkin possible early in the day. Our average high for this time in October is in the upper 60s, so we're still on the cooler side of average.
MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY
The nice fall weather continues, with partly to mostly sunny skies and a slow warming trend to get us back to seasonably mild early October highs. Highs will be in the mid 60s on Monday, and near 70 degrees come Tuesday and Wednesday. Lows will moderate too and climb back into the 40s after the 30-something-degree nights over the weekend.
LATER NEXT WEEK
Our next cold front is due to approach later Thursday or Friday, so that will be our next chance of appreciable rain. It's the only chance of rain for the next seven days, with another shot of chilly air following that front, just in time for next weekend.
TRACK THE WEATHER: